ERIE, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- innovaTel Telepsychiatry, a leading provider of integrated telepsychiatry services and Platinum Partner of the National Council for Behavioral Health, unveiled its new website today. The goal and functionality of the new site is designed to increase access to care and to solve the national psychiatric shortage challenge.
Its debut comes at a time when behavioral healthcare leaders are faced with an increased demand for care, facing challenges related to provider capacity, a lack of scheduling flexibility, an absence of specialized providers in their area, and an inability to provide timely behavioral health and addiction treatment to those who need it. innovaTel's new website makes it easier to find solutions.
"As a company grounded by our clinical roots, innovaTel's primary goal is to improve access to psychiatric care and our new website supports that mission," Jon Evans, innovaTel's president and CEO, said. "We understand that clinical leaders are facing a changing landscape of care in a post-pandemic environment that may include making temporary telehealth accommodations more permanent, and we're here to support them as they do. Our new website offers those leaders valuable resources that are easy to find."
innovaTel offers configurable solutions for clinics and organizations in need of remote support from highly qualified psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, licensed clinical social workers and remote medical directors. The new website details innovaTel's unique services, its novel partnership approach and its ability to seamlessly integrate remote telepsychiatry providers into diverse clinical settings, which is built for longevity as evidenced by innovaTel's 95% retention rate.
The new website also allows innovaTel to better connect with providers who are interested in offering treatment as remote members of clinical teams. By visiting the new website, providers will learn about the support they will receive from innovaTel's clinical liaisons, innovaTel's seamless integration methods that embed remote providers with in-person clinical teams and the opportunities available to providers who specialize in treating complex conditions such as the SMI and co-occurring populations.
By creating a more efficient website for recruitment, innovaTel is actively working to shore up accessibility to qualified providers as the behavioral health and addiction treatment industries grapple with shortages. innovaTel's new website attracts providers from all across the country, giving clinical leaders access to remote providers, with specialties, located outside of their geographic area.
"We understand that time is crucial in our industry, in a number of ways, and our new website takes that into consideration," Evans said. "We had it designed with our users in mind, knowing they're looking for forward-thinking solutions to the pressing challenges they're facing."
About innovaTel Telepsychiatry: innovaTel Telepsychiatry is a clinically owned and operated telepsychiatry company that was founded in 2014 to address the shortage of psychiatric clinicians. innovaTel's nationwide network is comprised of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed clinical social workers with a focused mission to enhance timely access to care by partnering with community care centers.
For more information about innovaTel Telepsychiatry's services, visit http://www.innovatel.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Lashbrook, innovaTel Telepsychiatry, +1 4076079242, lauren.lashbrook@innovatel.com
SOURCE innovaTel Telepsychiatry