SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICP is pleased to announce that for the seventh year in a row, the Innovation Care Partners Medicare Shared Savings Program (ICP MSSP) has earned a shared savings payment from Medicare for its outstanding quality and efficiency in 2020.
2020 ICP MSSP Performance
Gross Medicare Savings - $14,418,687
Shared Savings Amount - $8,502,519
Quality Performance - 98.28%
Other notable accomplishments include:
- Earned over $121,000,000 in total savings since ICP MSSP was launched in 2014.
- The highest cumulative savings for any MSSP in Arizona
- Received over $60,000,000 in earned shared savings to date
- More than double any other Arizona MSSP's cumulative earned shared savings
- ICP MSSP was the first Arizona MSSP to earn shared savings in 2014 and has been the only program to earn savings in every year of operation
- ICP MSSP exceeded the national average Quality Performance score for the 3rd year in a row
- ICP MSSP had over 50,000 Medicare beneficiaries attributed to the program in 2020
Innovation Care Partners, a clinically integrated network and accountable care organization, includes more than 2,000 physicians, over 450 physician offices, plus HonorHealth's six hospitals, clinics, and outpatient facilities. The main goal as a physician-led clinical integration network and accountable care organization is to coordinate care, which then reduces cost to the entire healthcare system
"ICP's focus has and always will be about meeting the needs of our providers and patients to help facilitate high quality, value-based care delivery, even during this especially challenging time of the Covid pandemic. ICP continues to be a leader in engaging physicians, implementing innovative processes, and leveraging technology that drive positive outcomes and improve care coordination for the patients that we serve." – Tiffany Nelson, MD, CEO, Innovation Care Partners
Innovation Care Partners currently manages more than 160,000 patients through thirteen different insurance contracts including Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Commercial insurance, and HonorHealth's employee health plan.
Media Contact
Faron Thompson, ICP Health, 480.696.4029, FThompson@ICPHealth.com
SOURCE ICP Health