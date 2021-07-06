PUERTO JIMENEZ, Costa Rica, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each living organism adapts and evolves with novel and simplistic design demonstrating superior functionality. To survive, organisms have developed unique surface features which create, absorb, attract, resist and amplify color and sound to survive. Evolving 450 million years ago, super hydrophobicity in biology can be identified in over 20,000 different species of plants and animals. Nature promises innovative manufacturing strategies to manage friction, drag and anti-fouling characteristics plaquing many industries.
Emulating nature to stimulate vibration and leading the way, Biomimicry offers promising results utilizing surface enhancements and topographies in packaging to preserve and maintain the atmosphere around foods. Food science and technology stand to gain the most as Nature's vibrant and abundant 'tool box' extends the cellular metabolism of living organisms with texture. Sound is vibration we hear affecting all living organisms, including perishable foods, which are mostly 'alive' when processed and packaged.
Utilizing sound to improve nutrition, flavor, freshness and the bottom-line profits, Kobe Beef cows receive massages while having their udders rubbed and listening to orchestra music. Not a bad life for a cow or the owner as their beef sells for top dollar. We believe vibrational sciences will revolutionize food preservation. Today, we ask you to consider new research that includes vibrational science, food, and wellness.
Bio-inspired surfaces applied to manufactured materials helps surfaces become receivers for ambient vibration. Our studies reveal a potential to lower electrical usage in mechanisms, processes and refrigeration. The metabolism of food and people depend on an atmosphere of combined ingenuity, dedication, and commitment to develop new innovation to preserve foods.
Finding solutions to the most pressing issues in food and agriculture, nature's Tool Box is texture.
