SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Corey S. Maas, a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon with multiple practice locations serving the San Francisco Bay Area, is set to speak on August 21, 2021 at the inaugural Global Summit of Facial Plastic Surgery. He will present on the subject of 'Lifting The Face: From Sound Waves To Surgery' and serve as a moderator for a discussion on the aging face and rhinoplasty.
Dr. Maas' presentation will take place during Module 9 of the event. Attendees can tune in at the following international dates and start times:
— NEW YORK: 08/21 - 2:00 PM
— LOS ANGELES: 08/21 - 11:00 AM
— BERLIN: 08/21 - 8:00 PM
— MUMBAI: 08/21 - 11:30 PM
— SEOUL: 08/22 - 3:00 AM
"I am honored to be a speaker and moderator at the first-ever Global Summit of Facial Plastic Surgery," Dr. Maas says. "This summit brings together experts from all over the world who represent the best of the best in the field to discuss new research results and share tips and tricks that will lead to better patient care. I am excited to share my knowledge and to learn from so many of my esteemed international colleagues."
The Global Summit of Facial Plastic Surgery will take place August 20-22, 2021. The event will encompass 55 hours of continuous virtual lectures featuring 110 speakers representing 14 member societies. The meeting will be structured into 18 three-hour modules, each of which will include three 30-minute rhinoplasty lectures, a facial rejuvenation lecture, a minimally invasive lecture or a 'wild card' lecture. These 18 modules will repeat every 3 hours with changing speakers for a variety of perspectives on the subjects.
The Global Summit of Facial Plastic Surgery is presented by the International Federation of Facial Plastic Surgery Societies (IFFPSS). Since 1997, the organization has represented and supported facial plastic surgeon societies around the globe, including the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the Canadian Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the Australasian Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery and others.
About The Maas Clinic:
The Maas Clinic is a premier cosmetic services and plastic surgery center located in San Francisco. Founded by Corey S. Maas, MD, FACS, The Maas Clinic provides personalized aesthetic care for the skin, face and body, combining art and science to achieve naturally beautiful results. Dr. Maas is certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. He is internationally recognized for his expertise with surgical and non-surgical approaches and is regularly featured in newspapers, television broadcasts and magazines.
