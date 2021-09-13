JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 1Q/2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on developments in personalized healthcare technology. Check local listings for more information.
In this segment, audiences will learn about healthcare disparities currently inflicting the LGBTQ+ community and will discover how recent innovations in technology are helping to address these issues.
Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn how equalityMD is building an inclusive, personalized healthcare ecosystem for the LGBTQ+ community. The show will highlight how the technology works to match patients with LGBTQ+ inclusive providers who create a safe space where people can be their authentic selves and receive the care they deserve, all within a HIPAA & GDPR compliant, closed-loop platform.
"Once our matching technology creates compatibility scores, a patient can request a virtual or in-person visit with the provider of their choice and, if their chosen provider accepts the request, an initial consultation is scheduled. Both patients and providers will have secure access to medical records at any time, eliminating the burden of filling out multiple medical intake forms and ensuring that all parties can make informed, data-driven decisions. We are thrilled to participate in the Advancements series and showcase how thoughtful technology can solve problems faced by real people," said Justin Ayars, Founder & CEO of equalityMD.
In addition, spectators will see how equalityMD acts as a virtual community center, connecting patients to each other, providing a space where they can privately discuss topics like health, general wellness, and lifestyle matters, within the privacy of the app.
"Healthcare should be inclusive. However, unfortunately that is not always the case. We look forward to exploring how equalityMD is using technology to create a safe, inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community," said Richard Simon, producer for the Advancements series.
About equalityMD:
equalityMD is a technology platform that elevates the LGBTQ+ community through inclusive, personalized healthcare. Its data-driven, human-motivated, concierge network empowers individuals to make informed health and wellness decisions, enshrines empathy as a pillar of healthcare delivery, and ensures that every patient drives their bespoke healthcare journey.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
