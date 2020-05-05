PHOENIX, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Memory is a HIPAA compliant video recording app that allows providers, patients and their caregivers to be virtually involved in the patient's medical care. The secure, one-way video messages are instantly delivered to designated family and friends and can be viewed an unlimited number of times – any time of the day, any day of the week. The app, which was created prior to COVID-19, is a useful tool during the pandemic as it allows the medical staff another communication option beyond phone calls or live video conferencing.
Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix has been using the app since the end of March as a virtual solution to temporary visitor restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the worldwide outbreak, Medical Memory was widely used at Barrow Neurological Institute, which is located at St. Joseph's, and has since been rolled out hospital wide. To date, Medical Memory has been used to record more than 2,500 secure video messages throughout the hospital.
"The Medical Memory mobile app is a game-changer because it ensures patients and their loved ones are hearing the same message no matter where they are in the world," said Virginia Prendergast, senior director of advanced practice nursing at St. Joseph's Barrow Neurological Institute.
Medical Memory was founded by Randall Porter, MD, a neurosurgeon at St. Joseph's Barrow Neurological Institute and team neurosurgeon for the Arizona Cardinals.
"The way the nursing staff has been using the app to keep families involved has been incredible," said Dr. Porter. "The families are so thankful for the videos."
"Since 2015, we have helped tens of thousands of patients remember their doctors instructions," said Kevin Gadawski, Medical Memory's CEO. "We offer a simple solution to providing the entire remote care team with secure access to critical health information, which is even more necessary during the current pandemic."
To learn more please visit our website www.themedicalmemory.com.
facebook.com/MedicalMemory
linkedin.com/company/6389252/
twitter.com/TheMedMemory
About Company:
Founded in 2015, Medical Memory is a HIPAA compliant recording and content delivery app used by medical staff across multiple specialties in hospitals and private practices. Started with the understanding that patients forget up to 80% of what their doctor tells them, Medical Memory solves that issue and has further demonstrated positive impact for our medical professionals in the forms of higher HCAHP scores, reduction in litigation related risks and tremendous efficiency gains both during and after patient visits.
Media Contact: Medical Memory
Name Kevin Gadawski
Phone Number (855) 500-0051
Email Address keving@themedicalmemory.com