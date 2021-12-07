EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a year on the U.S. market, the Intersurgical StarMed CaStar R Hood is saving lives. The StarMed Hood is now being used in several hospitals and hospital systems across the country with outstanding results.
This hood-based patient interface designed to provide a more comfortable alternative to traditional methods of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Non-Invasive Ventilation (NIV) is giving patients in respiratory distress a breath of fresh air. The unique and innovative Intersurgical StarMed CaStar R Hood, a highly effective and comfortable patient interface used to treat patients with life-threatening Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), was issued an Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA. The hood debuted in the U.S. in response to the surge in demand for ventilatory intervention.
Developed by Intersurgical—a leading global medical device designer, manufacturer, and supplier of a wide range of high-quality products for respiratory support—the StarMed Hood provides a more comfortable and innovative solution for patients struggling to breathe.
The pressurized hood can be used for hypoxemic patients, those with critically low levels of oxygen in their bloodstream, as well as for hypercapnic patients, who have excessive carbon dioxide in the bloodstream. A well-tolerated, comfortable, and lightweight interface that fits over the patient's head, the StarMed Hood forms a semi-enclosed, pressurized environment that assists the patient's lungs, making it easier to breathe. In addition, a patient wearing the StarMed Hood can eat, sleep, and communicate normally.
The hood interface reduces the risks associated with traditional methods of CPAP therapy and NIV delivery, such as skin breakdown, lesions, and irritation. Use of the StarMed Hood could also reduce the need for patients to be intubated, a process that requires patients to be put into a medically induced coma and increases risks of infection. Avoiding intubation could reduce overall mortality rates for ARDS patients by as much as 48 percent.
The StarMed Hood has a proven track record of use in Europe over the past 20 years. Before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals across Europe have successfully utilized the StarMed Hood. In the U.S., the reception has been similarly positive. In recent months, Intersurgical was able to increase production capacity to meet the demand for the hood interface in both the U.S. and European markets, assisting countless patients.
"Our entire team is extremely passionate about the StarMed Hood. We have witnessed firsthand the positive impact the StarMed Hood has on patients and their recovery, as well as their families," said Intersurgical Vice President Edric Smith. "Our goal is to ensure that every patient has access to the StarMed Hood."
The Intersurgical StarMed CaStar R NIV Hood is authorized by the FDA for the emergency use of ventilators, ventilator tubing connectors, and ventilator accessories under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1).
About Intersurgical
Intersurgical is a global designer, manufacturer, and supplier of high-quality medical devices for respiratory support. For more than 30 years, Intersurgical has provided innovative healthcare solutions in the U.S., developing products from conception to completion and adhering to the highest industry standards. Known for revolutionary products in the medical community, most notably i-gel®, an innovative airway management device. Intersurgical provides a range of respiratory product solutions for patients and clinicians, offering quality, innovation and choice in respiratory care.
