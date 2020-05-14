CHICAGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Express Care, a Northside urgent care, is taking their COVID-19 services on the road to help Chicago area companies get back to work safely. The clinic offers virus testing, antibody testing and counsel for companies who need to ensure the health and safety of their employees while operating in the new COVID-19 environment.
"It's critical for employers to be proactive about COVID-19 prevention," said Rahul Khare, MD, CEO and founder of Innovative Express Care. "This virus isn't going anywhere, so we need to establish firm protocols and make them commonplace to prevent future outbreaks."
Innovative Express Care accepts insurance for COVID-19 testing, making this service a sure win for employers. A fee applies for ongoing medical counsel, additional testing or medical care for ill employees. Khare suggests COVID-19 swab testing, for the active virus, before or on the first day back at work. Khare will also help organizations develop protocols for monitoring the health of their workforce and can offer same-day healthcare if an employee becomes ill.
"COVID-19 testing, before employees return to work, and monitoring employee health can prevent costly outbreaks at your place of business and save lives," said Khare. "We are here to help businesses both large and small, and across all industries, protect their employees and customers."
Innovative Express Care has used telemedicine to provide convenient care since the clinic opened five years ago. When COVID-19 struck the community, the clinic increased its telemedicine capacity by 1,000 percent and used virtual appointments to evaluate patients before they came on-site for testing. Telemedicine access is now available to employers who want to ensure their employees have quick access to care if someone becomes ill.
Innovative Express Care offers comprehensive COVID-19 care. Services include virus testing, antibody testing and ongoing medical counsel regarding protocols. Testing is done at your place of business and most major PPO insurance plans are accepted. Innovative Express Care will also accept uninsured patients at no out-of-pocket cost to the employer or employee using the CARES Act.
"The virus will be in our community long-term. We have to adapt, and a strong focus on employee health will be part of that," added Khare.
Contact: Jennifer Monasteri
jenmonasteri@live.com
773.909.1393