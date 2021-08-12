DENVER, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gallus Medical Detox Centers (Gallus), a national leading inpatient drug and alcohol medical detox services provider, announces today the launch of a new inpatient medical detoxification protocol for fentanyl that has been clinically shown to reduce withdrawal symptoms, shorten treatment time and help patients successfully detox in order to transition to treatment and long-term recovery.
Patients using the new accelerated micro induction (AMI) protocol for opioid use disorder (OUD) with fentanyl reported a significantly lower Clinical Opiate Withdrawal Scale score (COWS), an 11-item scale designed to help clinicians determine the severity of opiate withdrawal (1). Gallus found that the new treatment process lowered COWS scores an average of 4.4 points, or 42% a day, over the three days prior to full induction. Patient treatment time was also reduced by 15%.
"The results of this new fentanyl detox program are ground breaking, as it addresses many of the concerns patients have in starting their journey to lifelong recovery," says Shannon Weir, RN, Director of Clinical Education and Quality Assurance at Gallus. "Continuous improvement of our evidence-based medical detox protocols, combined with an ongoing commitment to prepare patients for aftercare treatment, provides a solid foundation for recovery."
In addition to the Gallus Method achieving dramatic improvement in managing withdrawal symptoms, new patient research is showing a clinically and statistically significant decrease in depression, an average drop of 5.88 points, during inpatient medical detox treatment as measured using the PHQ-9.
Currently, Gallus' rate of patient transition to aftercare is 85%, as compared to estimates of 15% when detox services are provided in a hospital setting. This new AMI protocol is expected to increase the number of patients who enter OUD treatment as well as aftercare.
"Gallus' decade of medical experience and front-line exposure to evolving SUD trends affords us the unique ability to focus on continually improving treatment outcomes," said Doug Weiss, President & CEO of Gallus. "By using our expertise and knowledge of how substances impact our patients, we can fulfill our commitment to excellence in providing patients with safe, comfortable and effective medical detox treatment as the first step in their recovery journey."
Gallus Medical Detox Centers' evidence-based medical detox services for substance use disorders include alcohol, opioid, benzodiazepines, stimulants, polysubstance and others. It also has the expertise to treat patients with acute substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health or chronic physical conditions.
The Gallus AMI treatment protocol is being offered at its locations in Scottsdale, Arizona and Littleton, Colorado. For those who are seeking professional help to treat a substance use disorder, please visit gallusdetox.com or call 888-306-3122 for Admissions. Gallus also offers community updates and alerts on substance use trends through The Pulse, a newsletter available on the website.
About Gallus Medical Detox Centers
A national Center of Excellence, Gallus Medical Detox Centers provide the highest quality inpatient medical detox services using evidence-based IV medication protocols that avoid cross-addiction, delivered by highly trained medical staff, in a safe, comfortable and private patient environment that optimizes treatment outcomes.
With locations in Arizona and Colorado, Gallus' vision is to be the best, first step in overcoming substance use disorders for patients needing medical detox and to lead the field in the science, education, training and customer experience. Through the Gallus Method, patients receive unique, personalized and 24-hour care delivered in a professional, safe and peaceful environment to achieve an optimal physiological withdrawal experience that will move them into behavioral health therapy and ultimately find long-term recovery.
