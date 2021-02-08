ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innover was presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the 'Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team' category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service declared on Feb 1, 2021.
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition.
Innover team was recognized for developing a real-time supply chain visibility platform powered by Distributed Ledger Technology in record 4 weeks to combat shortage of medical supplies in hospitals during COVID-19.
Leveraging Analytics, Conversational AI and automated predictive models, this platform has the capability to understand hospital needs, provide demand visibility to all stakeholders to accelerate procurement, and route medical supplies in real-time to the hospitals where they are needed the most. This unique solution can enable efficient demand management across the ecosystem and reduce costs of holding surplus inventory for hospitals.
"This award is a result of the perseverance of our team, rich domain expertise and unique digital solutions that have helped us to deliver tangible business outcomes for our customers, even during covid-19. We are truly thrilled and honored by this recognition," said Amit Gautam, President & Chief Strategy Officer, Innover. "We are committed to a culture of continuous innovation as we grow our service portfolio, invest in new-age technologies, and forge stronger partnerships to solve customer business problems and contribute to their success."
"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher.
