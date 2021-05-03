ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovo Detox has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Comprehensive Accreditation Manual for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Innovo Detox for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."
Opening the facility doors to accept patients on March 16, 2020, Innovo Detox and it's team have performed remarkable work with patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first 12 months of operations, the Pennsylvania-based short-term, stand-alone detox facility treated 567 patients suffering from substance use disorders or co-occurring disorders. 84% of those patients accepted and engaged in clinical and recovery support aftercare recommendations, meaning patients continued their treatment and recovery journeys at residential treatment facilities, partial hospitalization (PHP) or intensive outpatient (IOP) programs, recovery houses, in outpatient therapy or psychiatry, with peer recovery support, and/or in community-based recovery organizations. Innovo Detox also reported a low 9.7% readmission rate, meaning that 90.3% of patients admitted only once over that 365 day time period.
"We know that addiction is a chronic, progressive illness that requires long-term treatment and recovery support to achieve successful recovery outcomes," said Innovo Detox Executive Director Molly Ashcroft, CADC. "However, we also know that detox is often an individual's first step into addiction treatment and the process of recovery. Here at Innovo, we offer patients the highest quality of medical and clinical care and patient experience, so that they can detox, medically stabilize, and accept the best plan for them that best supports achieving long-term, sustainable recovery."
Innovo Detox offers short-term, stand-alone detox and medical stabilization services utilizing the latest evidence-based medical, psychiatric and clinical care at its state-of-the-art drug and alcohol detox facility in Pennsylvania.
