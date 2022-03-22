SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INOX has introduced the PD3000 Narrow Profile Mortise Lock for Sliding Doors, a commercial-grade narrow stile lock with a self-latching function that easily retrofits into existing narrow profiles. The ease of installation, commercial strength and durability, and self-latching capabilities make the PD3000 Narrow Profile Lock the ideal choice for builders, specifiers and other trade professionals looking to incorporate sliding doors into a floor plan.
"Streamlined design is revolutionizing healthcare facility planning, especially the use of sliding doors to achieve an open or hybrid floor plan," said Qianyan Cheng, INOX cofounder and Vice President of Product Development. "The new PD3000 Narrow Profile Lock is a self-latching deadlock/deadlatch for wood sliding doors in healthcare facilities, such as ICU doors, and allows healthcare facility designers the option to incorporate more sliding doors throughout the space."
Key Features of the PD3000 Narrow Profile Mortise Lock
- The hook bolt remains retracted until the door is closed and the built-in actuator contacts the strike, which automatically self-latches the bolt into the strike. This key innovation creates a clean door profile that offers an improved path of access without the risk of catching clothing on a visible bolt.
- The use of an actuator button to release the hook bolt eliminates the reliance on gravity or serious impact against the bolt to activate the lock, reducing wear and tear on the door and extending the life of the lock.
- The lever and hook bolt have been successfully tested to 250,000 cycles to ensure commercial-grade strength and durability.
- The PD3000 Narrow Profile Mortise Lock is available in Satin Stainless Steel and Graphite Black finishes as well as several CeraMax finish options.
- INOX MicroArmor™ Antimicrobial Coating, a powder coating applied during the hardware's manufacturing process, can be incorporated as an added option. MicroArmor works to inhibit the growth and reproduction of harmful bacteria, mold and mildew by up to 99.9%.
About INOX
INOX is an innovative engineering company serving the residential, commercial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. An expert in door hardware design, manufacture, and assembly, INOX has supplied locks, pulls, and levers for some of the most beautiful buildings in the world. INOX products continue to revolutionize the industry, from the first privacy barn door locks to electric mortise sliding door locks with auto-latching and auto-locking capabilities for touchless opening solutions. For more information, visit http://www.inoxproducts.com.
