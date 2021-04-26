SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INOX debuts the PD97PT, an advanced alternative in its PD97 series of commercial grade motor-driven mortise locks for sliding doors that provides healthcare facilities and other commercial buildings with another security option for high-traffic areas. The power connects directly through the strike and into the lock motor, activating the latch and lock as soon as the door is closed, making the PD97PT the first electrified motorized lock of its type in the world.
Compared with the original model PD97, which has a power transfer outside the lockcase and installs through the door frame itself, the PD97PT provides door manufacturers and installers with an easier and faster installation while delivering the same strength and security. The PD97 and PD97PT are the only sliding door locks in the industry that can be integrated as part of a touchless opening solution.
"We listened to our clients, particularly installers, who found electrified locks that require running power wires through doors or hinges to be time consuming and challenging to install," said Qianyan Cheng, INOX co-founder and Vice President of Product Development. "Eliminating the connection of power through the door from the lock to an electronic power transfer unit dramatically reduces installation time and trouble. In fact, the PT in PD97PT represents the installation-friendly power transfer unit built directly inside the lock and strike."
Both the PD97PT and PD97 engage or retract the deadbolt without needing to touch either the lever or the bolt.
Key Features + Benefits:
- As with the PD97, the new PD97PT can be specified and installed Entry/Office or Classroom lock functions.
- The PD97 and PD97PT are compatible with most existing access control systems, including keypads, handwave actuators and biometric readers.
- The PD97PT is tested to 250,000 cycles, ensuring commercial-grade strength and maximum durability.
- A patented anti-gravity winged deadbolt prevents binding, and an advanced stepper motor offers quiet operation.
- The PD97PT supports all types of mortise cylinders, including SFIC/LFIC and high-security cylinders. The hardware is ADA compliant and is UL1034 certified.
The PD97 series of locksets include levers and escutcheons made of surgical-grade 304 stainless steel and are available in both Polished and Satin Stainless Steel as well as CeraMax™ ceramic coatings in Graphite Black, Flat Black, Stormy Grey and Dark Bronze. INOX MicroArmor™ antimicrobial coating is also available as an added option.
For more information about the PD97PT or other INOX products, please visit http://www.inoxproducts.com.
About INOX
INOX is an innovative engineering company that designs and manufactures premium decorative hardware and door locks, including its industry-exclusive Privacy Barn Door Lock. For more than 25 years, INOX has been an expert in door hardware design with a proven track record of supplying product for some of the largest projects in North America, South America and around the world. INOX products are distributed worldwide via a network of more than 500 high-end retail designer hardware showrooms and distributors. To learn more about INOX, visit http://www.inoxproducts.com.
