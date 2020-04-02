WASHINGTON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed medical reporter and neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta shares his personal story of why he became a doctor, why he has had a lifelong curiosity about the brain, and also his best advice on brain health for people over 50 in the newest issue of AARP The Magazine (ATM). His story is part of a special health and wellness package that includes six delightful profiles of successful celebrity marriages, as gathered by Marlo Thomas and her husband, Phil Donahue. Plus, a guide to 21 health self-tests all people over 50 should be doing routinely to make sure all is fine between doctor visits.
This issue of ATM went to press prior to the coronavirus outbreak's designation as a pandemic. For AARP's complete coverage on the pandemic, visit www.aarp.org/coronavirus. Content offerings there include health tips for those 50+, a guide for caregivers, legislative updates, video explainers, daily news reports and more.
Also in this issue of AARP The Magazine:
Health – Most Comprehensive Care and Wellness Guide for Fifty-Somethings
In AARP's 2020 Care and Wellness Special, ATM offers readers a comprehensive health and wellness breakdown. The magazine reveals how to keep the brain as sharp as possible for as long as possible and discusses 10 brain health myths, with expert commentary from medical reporter and acclaimed neurosurgeon, Dr. Sanjay Gupta. In addition, ATM shares insights on ophthalmology wellness, critical vitals tests, medicine cabinet no-no's, keys to lasting digestive health, important brain-body connections and many more.
Cover Story: Phil Donahue & Marlo Thomas
As a happily married couple of 40 years, award-winning actress Marlo Thomas and media pioneer Phil Donahue give AARP The Magazine an intimate look at six famous marriages and the secret to their success. Over the span of nine months, the duo traveled across the country to interview famous couples with 15-plus years of marriage under their belt. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick; Viola Davis and Julius Tennon; Joanna and Chip Gaines and more reveal the 'secret sauce' to their lasting marriages.
United We Save
How to save on streaming, cell phone service, dining, and more…AARP The Magazine shares the small saving tips that will save you a lot in the long run. Live in a household of friends? Switch to a family cellphone plan, bundle streaming services into a group plan and everyone saves more. Plus, how to see the world without breaking the bank.
What I Know: James Taylor
Legendary musician James Taylor gives ATM a preview of his upcoming album, touching on how his wife has inspired him and his music. Taylor also reveals the instrumental role that his parents have played throughout his career, from his first childhood instrument to now. In addition, the "Steamroller" singer touches on his sobriety and fatherhood.
The Guardian of the Gates
Working around a rather strange schedule and lifestyle, Austin-based firefighter Dale Flatt found himself photographing forgotten cemeteries. Intrigued by the stories of those who were buried, Flatt found himself attending to the abandoned properties. In 2004, he formed Save Austin's Cemeteries to aid in the community restoration efforts.
The A List
Now in his seventh decade, John Malkovich is taking on a surprising and comedic role in the new Netflix series, Space Force. Plus: Kiefer Sutherland stars in an upcoming reboot of The Fugitive on Quibi; and AARP explores how to conduct life-story interviews with elderly loved ones using scribie.com or temi.com.
Happy Birthday
Hollywood's favorites reflect on another tremendous year around the sun. In the April/May issue, ATM lauds Tina Fey, who celebrates her 50th Birthday on May 18, in addition to fellow Tauruses over 50: Uma Thurman (50), Naomi Campbell (50), Elena Kagan (60), Bono (60), Jay Leno (70), and Stevie Wonder (70).
