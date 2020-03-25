DUBLIN, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) pipeline Target constitutes close to 6 molecules.

Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) - Calcitonin receptor-like (CALCRL) also known as the calcitonin receptor-like receptor (CRLR) is a G protein-coupled receptor. The association of CALCRL with different RAMP proteins produces different receptors which with RAMP1 acts as a receptor for calcitonin-gene-related peptide, with RAMP2 acts as a receptor for adrenomedullin-1and with RAMP3 act as a receptor for adrenomedullin-2. It plays an important role in treatment of migraine.

The report 'Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor - Pipeline Review, H1 2020' outlays comprehensive information on the Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.

It also reviews key players involved in Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 3, 1 and 1 respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Central Nervous System and Cardiovascular which include indications Migraine, Trigeminal Neuralgia (Tic Douloureux), Resistant Hypertension and Tension -Type Headache.

Scope

  • The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL)
  • The report reviews Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
  • The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
  • The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
  • The report reviews key players involved in Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects
  • The report assesses Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type
  • The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
  • The report reviews latest news and deals related to Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide Type 1 Receptor (Calcitonin Receptor Like Receptor or CALCRL) targeted therapeutics

