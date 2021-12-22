DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Research Report by Product, by Solution, by Technology, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market size was estimated at USD 712.67 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 892.99 million in 2021, at a CAGR 25.63% to reach USD 2,803.19 million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, including 100 Plus, AiCure, Binah.ai, Biofourmis, Cardiomo, ChroniSense Medical, ContinUse Biometrics (Cu-Bx), Current Health, Ejenta, Eko, Engagely.ai, Feebris, GYANT, iHealth, Medical Device + Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI), Medopad, Myia, Neoteryx, LLC, Neteera, Tech Vedika, ten3T Healthcare, and Vitls.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. ICT infrastructure development in developing countries
5.2.2. Rise in adoption of AI in remote patient monitoring due to real time monitoring and improved patient engagement
5.2.3. Growth in demand due to optimizing management and lower human errors
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Lack of awareness in remote areas
5.3.2. Expensive as compared to traditional facilities
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Rapid digitalization and extensive use of social media of consumer
5.4.2. Shift in trend towards wearable technology
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Increasing concern related to cybersecurity and privacy
6. Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Special Monitors
6.2.1. Anaesthesia Monitors
6.2.2. Blood Glucose Monitor
6.2.3. Cardiac Rhythm Monitor
6.2.4. Fetal Heart Rate Monitor
6.2.5. Multi-Parameter Monitors
6.2.6. Prothrombin Monitors
6.2.7. Respiratory Monitor
6.3. Vital Monitors
6.3.1. Blood Pressure Monitor
6.3.2. Brain Monitor
6.3.3. Heart Rate Monitor
6.3.4. Pulse Oximeter
6.3.5. Respiratory Monitor
6.3.6. Temperature Monitor
7. Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Solution
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Hardware
7.3. Services
7.4. Software
8. Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Machine Learning (ML)
8.3. Natural Language Processing (NLP)
8.4. Querying Method (QM)
8.5. Speech Recognition (SR)
9. Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cancer
9.3. Cardiovascular Diseases
9.4. Dehydration
9.5. Diabetes
9.6. Infections
9.7. Respiratory Issues
9.8. Sleep Disorder
9.9. Viral Infection
9.10. Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring
10. Americas Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. 100 Plus
14.2. AiCure
14.3. Binah.ai
14.4. Biofourmis
14.5. Cardiomo
14.6. ChroniSense Medical
14.7. ContinUse Biometrics (Cu-Bx)
14.8. Current Health
14.9. Ejenta
14.10. Eko
14.11. Engagely.ai
14.12. Feebris
14.13. GYANT
14.14. iHealth
14.15. Medical Device + Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI)
14.16. Medopad
14.17. Myia
14.18. Neoteryx, LLC
14.19. Neteera
14.20. Tech Vedika
14.21. ten3T Healthcare
14.22. Vitls
15. Appendix
