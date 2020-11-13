DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compression Garments Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The compression garments market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the period 2019-2025.
The global compression garments market landscape is majorly driven by increased application in healthcare and sports end-users and the popularity of slimming practices among male and female consumers. The growth in per capita disposable income has increased discretionary spending, which bodes well for the manufacturers. An increase in disposable income and discretionary spending allow vendors to maintain their price points of compression garments and increase the probability of repeat purchases. The global demand for premium products influences the emergence of new production facilities in Asian countries, mainly in China, Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh, and India. It offers compression garments at lower prices than those in global markets.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the compression garments market during the forecast period:
- Emergence of Pneumatic and Dynamic Compression Therapy
- Stem Cell Therapy for Wound Healing and Lymphedema
- Adoption in Wound Healing & Therapeutic Care
The study considers the present scenario of the compression garments market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Global Compression Garments Market Segmentation
The global compression garments market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the segments gender, type, distribution channel, application, compression delivery, geography. The adoption of sports and pneumatic compression devices in non-hospital settings is higher among males than females. This can be attributed to the general statistical and demographical factor that a higher number of men engaged in sports and fitness, public and private services, and non-female specialty hospitals and clinics. Europe leads the male segment with a revenue share of 34%, which is closely followed by North America, with a revenue share of 29%.
The demand for compression garments among professional athletes has always been high, and the segment is one of the key drivers for the global compression garments market. Athletes and professionals in the sports and fitness segment account for recurring revenue opportunities. The growth in the health-conscious population is prompting individuals to join fitness clubs. Therefore, the growing market for fitness clubs is expected to drive the growth of the market.
The abdomen and torso segment led the market with a revenue share of over 32% in 2019. Abdomen and torso compression garments have applications in sports, healthcare, and body slimming. One of the most common applications is in post-partum and post-aesthetic surgeries, which help enhance the body's appearance. The legs type segment accounted for the second-highest revenue share of 28% in 2019. Leg type compression garments are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%. As there is an increase in the number of childbirths, especially in developing countries, there is an increasing focus on post-delivery recoveries, increasing demand for compression garments. The increased availability of high-quality compression garments is expected to increase revenue prospects for the abdomen and torso segment.
The pharmacy & offline retail compression garments segment is expected to reach over $2 billion by 2025. Europe led the market in 2019. However, APAC is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR by 2025. Pharmacy stores have a high share of post-operational, injury recovery, and therapeutic garments, whereas offline stores have a high share of slimming suits. Healthcare centers are the preferred choice for healthcare-related medical compression garments, pharmacy, and offline retail outlets to repeat purchases. Professional sportspeople, athletes, and astronauts are the major end-users of pharmacy and offline retail outlets.
The elastic segment account for the largest revenue shares in 2019. The major key reasons for the high revenue share and sale of elastic compression garments are easy availability and lower price range. Another key use of elastic compression garments, underpinning their higher adoption is injury prevention, pain management, and post-op recovery phases.
Prominent Vendors
- Bauerfeind
- 3M
- Macom Enterprises
- Bioflect Medical Group
- Leonisa
- LIPOELASTIC
- Cosmac Healthcare
- Lohmann and Rauscher
- Wear Ease
- Peninsula BioMedical
- Medi
- LympheDIVAs
- Juzo
- Contemporary Design
- Medico International
- The Marena Group
- Essity
- Professional Products (PPI)
- Tricolast
- Ascent Meditech
- Hyperice
- AIROS Medical
- Medtronic
- SIGVARIS
- Knit-Rite
- 2XU
- Santemol Group Medikal
- Nouvelle
- Medical Z
- DJO
- ARJO
- McKesson
- Julius Zorn (Juzo)
- SPANX
- Bio Compression Systems
- Gottfried Medical
- Spectrum Healthcare
- Aeroflow Healthcare
- AMERX Health Care
- Tynor
- Sun Scientific
- ACI Medical
- Tactile Medical
- MaxiMed
- ThermoTek
- Nike
- Under Armour
- Adidas
- New Balance
- ASICS
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the compression garments market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors affecting the growth of the compression garments market share?
3. What is the growth of APAC compression garments market during the forecast period?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the compression garments market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 COVID-19 Impact
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Emergence of Pneumatic and Dynamic Compression Therapy
8.2 Stem Cell Therapy for Wound Healing and Lymphedema
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Demand among Diabetic and Obese Consumers
9.2 Adoption in Wound Healing & Therapeutic Care
9.3 Rising Number of Cosmetic and Breast Augmentation Surgeries
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Prices and Consumer Unwillingness
10.2 Shortage of Resources for Better Treatment
10.3 Large Undiagnosed Patient Pool
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
12 Compression Garments Market by Gender
12.1 Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Overview
12.3 Female
12.4 Male
13 Compression Garments Market by Application
13.1 Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Overview
13.3 Sports
13.4 Healthcare
13.5 Slimwear
14 Compression Garments Market by Type
14.1 Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Overview
14.3 Abdomen & Torso
14.4 Legs
14.5 Joint Support
14.6 Underwear
14.7 Face, Arm, & Shoulder
15 Compression Garments Market by Distribution Channel
15.1 Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Overview
15.3 Pharmacy & Offline Retail
15.4 Healthcare Centers
15.5 Online
16 Compression Garments Market by Compression Delivery
16.1 Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Overview
16.3 Elastic
16.4 Pneumatic
17 Compression Garments Market by Geography
17.1 Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
18 Europe
18.1 Market Highlights
18.2 Size & Forecast
18.3 Gender
18.4 Application
18.5 Type
18.6 Distribution Channel
18.7 Compression Delivery
18.8 Key Countries
19 North America
19.1 Market Highlights
19.2 Size & Forecast
19.3 Gender
19.4 Application
19.5 Type
19.6 Distribution Channel
19.7 Compression Delivery
19.8 Key Countries
20 APAC
20.1 Highlights
20.2 Size & Forecast
20.3 Gender
20.4 Application
20.5 Type
20.6 Distribution Channel
20.7 Compression Delivery
20.8 Key Countries
21 Latin America
21.1 Market Highlights
21.2 Size & Forecast
21.3 Gender
21.4 Application
21.5 Type
21.6 Distribution Channel
21.7 Compression Delivery
21.8 Key Countries
22 Middle East & Africa
22.1 Market Highlights
22.2 Size & Forecast
22.3 Gender
22.4 Application
22.5 Type
22.6 Distribution Channel
22.7 Compression Delivery
22.8 Key Countries
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
24 Prominent Vendors
24.1 Bauerfeind
24.2 3M
24.3 Macom Enterprises
24.4 Bioflect Medical
24.5 Leonisa
24.6 Lipoelastic
24.7 Cosmac Healthcare
24.8 Lohmann & Rauscher
24.9 Wear Ease
24.10 Peninsula Biomedical
24.11 Medi
24.12 Lymphedivas
24.13 Juzo
24.14 Contemporary Design
24.15 Medico International
24.16 The Marena Group
24.17 Essity
24.18 Professional Products (PPI)
24.19 Tricolast
24.20 Ascent Meditech
24.21 Hyperice
24.22 Airos Medical
24.23 Medtronic
24.24 Sigvaris
24.25 Knit-Rite
24.26 2XU
24.27 Santemol Group Medikal
24.28 Nouvelle
24.29 Medical Z
24.30 DJO
24.31 ARJO
24.32 Mckesson
24.33 Julius Zorn
24.34 Spanx
24.35 Bio Compression Systems
24.36 Gottfried Medical
24.37 Spectrum Healthcare
24.38 Aeroflow Healthcare
24.39 Amerx Health Care
24.40 Tynor
24.41 Sun Scientific
24.42 ACI Medical
24.43 Tactile Medical
24.44 Maximed
24.45 Thermotek
24.46 Nike
24.47 Under Armour
24.48 Adidas
24.49 New Balance
24.50 Asics
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendations
26 Quantitative Summary
26.1 Market by Geography
26.2 Europe
26.3 North America
26.4 APAC
26.5 Latin America
26.6 Middle East & Africa
26.7 Gender
26.8 Application
26.9 Type
26.1 Distribution Channel
26.11 Compression Delivery
27 Appendix
27.1 Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/431g5s
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716