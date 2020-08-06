DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Face Mask Market - Analysis by Product Type, by End User, by Distribution Channel, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this research report, the Global Face Mask Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 12.8% during 2020 - 2025. The Global Face Mask Market was valued at USD 890 million in the year 2019 with Asia Pacific leading the regional market share.
The Face Mask market is expected to grow on the back of the Coronavirus Pandemic and an increase in air toxic pollutant levels. The Face Mask market will grow exponentially as people use face mask in their everyday routine. A considerable increase in the ease of wearing a face mask will leave a positive impact on their demand and the lifestyle of consumers.
Under the segments, product type, Protective Face Mask is witnessing rising demand from around the globe occupying major market share in 2019, followed by Surgical Face Mask with a market share of x%.
Under the End-user segment, Hospital and clinics are expected to account for the largest market share as per the current scenario of Cvoid-19 pandemic, the demand for mask and personal protective kit will be majorly from health workers. Whereas under distribution channel segment, Supermarket are expected to hold the largest market share, mainly based on convenience and accessibility for an urban consumer to shop.
Scope of the Report
- The report analyses Face Mask Market By Value.
- The report analyses Face Mask Market By Product Type (Surgical Mask, Protective/Respirator Mask, Others).
- The report assesses the Face Mask Market By End User (Hospitals & clinics, Industries, Others).
- The report assesses the Face Mask Market By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Supermarket, Pharmacies, Ecommerce and Others)
- The Global Face Mask Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, South Korea, India, China).
- The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Key Development and companies presence in Face Mask with features of their products. Market share of leading Face Mask manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type, End User and Distribution Channel. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.
- The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, Key Developments. The companies analysed in the report include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Dhaseng, 3M company, Moldex, Prestige Armtech, McKesson Corporation, Louis M. Gerson Company, Alpha Pro Tech, Spro Medical Products (Xiamen) Co., Ltd
- The report presents the analysis of Face Mask Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Face Mask Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Face Mask Market: Sizing, Growth and Forecast
4.1 Market Size Forecast, By Value, Year 2015-2025
5. Global Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Value
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Face Mask: By Product Type
5.2 Surgical Masks - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.3 Protective Masks - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.4 Other - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6. Global Face Mask Market Segmentation - By End User, By Value
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Face Mask: By End User Type
6.2 Hospitals & Clinics - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.3 Industries - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7. Global Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Distribution Channel, By Value, By Volume
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Face Mask: By Distribution Channel
7.2 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7.3 Pharmacies/Drug Stores - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7.4 Supermarket - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7.5 Online/E-commerce - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
8. Global Face Mask Market: Regional Analysis
9. North America Face Mask Market: An Analysis (By Value, By Volume)
9.1 North America Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value, By Volume
9.2 North America Face Mask Market - Prominent Players
9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Surgical Masks, Protective Masks, and Others) By Value, By Volume
9.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Industries, and Others) By Value, By Volume
9.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Supermarket, E-commerce, and Others) By Value, By Volume
9.6 North America Face Mask Market: Country Analysis
9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Face Mask Market - By Country, By Value, 2025
9.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Face Mask Market : By Country
9.9 United States Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
9.10 United States Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume
9.11 Canada Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
9.12 Canada Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume
10. Europe Face Mask Market: An Analysis (By Value, By Volume)
10.1 Europe Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value, By Volume
10.2 Europe Face Mask Market - Prominent Players
10.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Surgical Masks, Protective Mask, and Others) By Value, By Volume
10.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Industries, and Others) By Value, By Volume
10.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Supermarket, Online/E-commerce, and Others) By Value, By Volume
10.6 Europe Face Mask Market: Country Analysis
10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Face Mask Market - By Country, By Value, 2025
10.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Face Mask Market : By Country
10.9 Germany Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
10.10 Germany Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume
10.11 France Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
10.12 France Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume
10.13 Spain Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
10.14 Spain Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume
10.15 Italy Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
10.16 Italy Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume
11. Asia Pacific Face Mask Market: An Analysis (By Value, By Volume)
11.1 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value, By Volume
11.2 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market - Key Players and Key Distributors
11.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Surgical Masks, Protective Mask, and Others) By Value, By Volume
11.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Industries, and Others) By Value, By Volume
11.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Supermarket, Online/E-commerce, and Others) By Value, By Volume
11.6 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market: Country Analysis
11.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Face Mask Market - By Country, By Value, 2025
11.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Face Mask Market : By Country
11.9 China Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
11.10 China Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume
11.11 Japan Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
11.12 Japan Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume
11.13 India Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
11.14 India Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume
11.15 South Korea Face Mask Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
11.16 South Korea Face Mask Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User, and By Distribution Channel (2015-2025) By Value, By Volume
12. Global Face Mask Market Dynamics
12.1 Drivers
12.2 Restraints
12.3 Trends
13. Market Attractiveness
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Face Mask Market - By Product Type, 2025
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Face Mask Market - By End User, 2025
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Face Mask Market - By Distribution Channel, 2025
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Face Mask Market - By Region, 2025
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Key Developments
14.2 Market Share Analysis
15. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
15.1 Honeywell International Inc.
15.2 3M Company
15.3 Kimberly Clark Corporation
15.4 Spro Medical Products (Xiamen) Co., Ltd
15.5 Prestige Ameritech
15.6 Alpha Pro Tech
15.7 Louis M. Gerson Company Inc.
15.8 Moldex
15.9 McKesson Corporation
15.10 Dhaseng
