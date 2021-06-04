DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fractional Flow Reserve - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fractional Flow Reserve estimated at US$582.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Invasive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.1% CAGR and reach US$905.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Invasive segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $157.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR
The Fractional Flow Reserve market in the U.S. is estimated at US$157.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$345.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):
- Abbott
- Acist Medical Systems (Subsidiary of Bracco Diagnostic Inc)
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cathworks
- Heartflow, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medis Medical Imaging Systems Bv
- Opsens
- Pie Medical Imaging
- Siemens Healthineers
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 42
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bssqyh
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-fractional-flow-reserve-global-market-to-2027---featuring-abbott-boston-scientific-and-opsens-among-others-301305342.html
SOURCE Research and Markets