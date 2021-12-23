DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gynecology Partnering 2010-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Gynecology Partnering 2010-2021: Deal trends, players and financials provides the full collection of Gynecology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.
- Trends in Gynecology partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Gynecology partnering agreement structure
- Gynecology partnering contract documents
- Top Gynecology deals by value
- Most active Gynecology dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Gynecology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Gynecology deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Gynecology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
Report Scope
Global Gynecology Partnering 2010 to 2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Gynecology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Gynecology Partnering 2010 to 2021 includes:
The report includes deals for the following indications: Adenomyosis, Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN), Endometriosis, Fibroids, Human papillomavirus (HPV), Infertility, Menopause, Ovarian failure, Pelvic inflammatory disease, Polycystic ovary syndrome, Pre-menstrual syndrome, Prolapse, Amenorrhea, Dysmenorrhea, Pelvic pai, Vaginitis, plus other gynecological indications.
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Gynecology Partnering 2010-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 400 gynecology deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Benefits
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Gynecology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Gynecology partnering over the years
2.3. Gynecology partnering by deal type
2.4. Gynecology partnering by industry sector
2.5. Gynecology partnering by stage of development
2.6. Gynecology partnering by technology type
2.7. Gynecology partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Gynecology partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Gynecology partnering
3.3. Gynecology partnering headline values
3.4. Gynecology deal upfront payments
3.5. Gynecology deal milestone payments
3.6. Gynecology royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Gynecology deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Gynecology partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Gynecology
4.4. Top Gynecology deals by value
Chapter 5 - Gynecology contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Gynecology partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Gynecology dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Gynecology therapeutic target
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwrsug
