DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Research Report by Drug Class, Product, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 889.34 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,021.86 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% reaching USD 2,082.84 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market, including AbbVie, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., BeiGene, Biocon, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fortress Biotech, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Incyte Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., NEC Corporation, North Carolina Biotechnology Center, Novartis, Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Rising incidence of head and neck cancer all across the globe
5.2.2. Growing consumption of smoking and drinking addictions
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High cost of the drugs
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Potential growth opportunity in the emerging countries
5.4.2. Active presence of late-stage pipeline drugs
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Adverse effect associated with the consumption of the drug
6. Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market, by Drug Class
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Chemotherapy
6.3. Immunotherapy
6.4. Radiation therapy
6.5. Surgery
6.6. Targeted Therapy
7. Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Bleomycin
7.3. Cetuximab
7.4. Docetaxel
7.5. Erbitux (Cetuximab)
7.6. Hydrea (Hydroxyurea)
7.7. Hydroxyurea
7.8. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)
7.9. Methotrexate
7.10. Nivolumab
7.11. Opdivo (Nivolumab)
7.12. Pembrolizumab
7.13. Taxotere (Docetaxel)
7.14. Trexall (Methotrexate)
8. Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market, by End-user
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cancer Research Institutes
8.3. Clinics
8.4. Hospitals
9. Americas Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. AbbVie
13.2. Amgen Inc.
13.3. AstraZeneca Plc.
13.4. BeiGene
13.5. Biocon
13.6. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
13.7. Celgene Corporation
13.8. Eli Lilly and Company Limited
13.9. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
13.10. Fortress Biotech, Inc.
13.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
13.12. Gilead Sciences
13.13. GlaxoSmithKline
13.14. Incyte Corp
13.15. Johnson & Johnson
13.16. Merck & Co., Inc.
13.17. NEC Corporation
13.18. North Carolina Biotechnology Center
13.19. Novartis
13.20. Pfizer Inc.
13.21. Roche Holding AG
13.22. Sanofi
13.23. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
13.24. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
13.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
14. Appendix
