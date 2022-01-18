NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN OCEAN...HUNTERDON...MERCER... SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHERN BURLINGTON...SOUTHERN SOMERSET... MONMOUTH...MIDDLESEX...NORTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTHEASTERN BUCKS... SOUTH CENTRAL MONROE AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 953 AM EST, a snow band capable of producing a quick half inch to an inch of snow will impact portions of eastern PA and central NJ. Temperatures are cold enough that snow is quickly accumulating on roads under the band of snow. Locations impacted include... Toms River, Trenton, New Brunswick, Long Branch, Easton, Asbury Park, Somerville, Somerset, Lakewood, Bethlehem, Old Bridge, Jackson, Howell, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, North Brunswick, Marlboro, Manalapan, Ewing and Tinton Falls. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.