Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery: The Global Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for surgical robotics and computer-assisted surgery should grow from $6.1 billion in 2020 to $11.6 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% forthe period of 2020-2025.

The scope of this report is broad and covers different types of MRCAS, along with the applications for medical robots and computer-assisted surgery for different kinds of treatment. The market is broken down by types of medical robotics, types of computer-assisted surgery, applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2025 are given for each major type of medical robotics, computer-assisted surgery, application and regional market, and the estimated values are derived from the manufacturers' total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each of the regional MRCAS markets; it explains the major market drivers of the global MRCAS industry, current trends within the industry, major applications and the regional dynamics of the global MRCAS market.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global MRCAS industry.

The Report Includes

  • 42 tables
  • Up-to-date analysis of the global medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery (MRCAS) market
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
  • Estimation of market size and revenue forecast for global MRCAS market, and corresponding market share analysis by type, application (disease), and region for each market segment
  • Highlights of emerging technology trends, gaps and opportunities in the market estimating current and future demand for MRCAS, identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand
  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the progress of this market
  • Identification of promising new surgical procedures and products still in the development and testing stages, and their probability of successful commercial launch within the next five years
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery market as compared to the overall global economy
  • Insight into the growth development strategies of major MRCAS manufacturers and their key competitive landscape
  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Medtech Global Ltd., Siemens AG, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Panasonic Corp. and Hitachi Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Research Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Custom Research
  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

  • Medical Robotics
  • History of Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery
  • Surgical Imaging Technologies
  • Image Registration Techniques
  • Computer Image Processing
  • Medical Robotics
  • Intelligent Operating Rooms
  • Surgical Simulation
  • Advantages and Disadvantages
  • Advantages
  • Disadvantages
  • Types of Medical Robotics
  • Noninvasive Radio Surgery Robots
  • Rehabilitation Robots
  • Disinfection Robots
  • Laboratory Robots
  • Hospital and Pharmacy Automation
  • Assistive Robots
  • Telemedicine Robots
  • Applications of Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery
  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • Ear-Nose-Throat Surgery
  • Assistive and Rehabilitation Therapy/Prosthetic and Exoskeleton
  • Cardiac/Cardiothoracic Surgery
  • Gastrointestinal Surgery
  • Neurosurgery
  • Urologic Surgery
  • Other Applications
  • Technologies and Products of Computer-assisted Surgery
  • Medical Robotics
  • Surgical Navigation Systems
  • Surgical Planners and Simulators
  • Intelligent Operating Rooms
  • Industry Structure and Competition
  • Global Market Leaders by Segment
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery

Chapter 4 Global Market for Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery

  • Global Market for Medical Robotics by Type
  • Global Market for Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery by Type
  • Surgical Navigation Systems by Component Technology
  • Intelligent Operating Rooms by Mode of Delivery
  • Surgical Simulators and Planners by Type
  • Global Market for Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery by Application
  • Global Market for Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Applications by Region
  • Global Market for Applications of Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery by Type

Chapter 5 Drivers and Challenges

  • Growth in Laparoscopic Surgery
  • Bariatric Surgeries
  • Hysterectomy and Myomectomy Surgeries
  • Growth in Cardiac Surgery
  • Increasing Expenditures for Healthcare Industries

Chapter 6 Supplier Landscape and Company Profiles

  • Aesculap Inc.
  • Auris Health Inc.
  • Biobot Surgical Pte Ltd.
  • Boulder Innovation Group Inc.
  • Brainlab Ag
  • Cae Healthcare
  • Corindus Inc.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Hocoma Ag
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  • Imris, Deerfield Imaging
  • Intuitive Surgical Inc.
  • Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg
  • Kinamed Inc.
  • Kinova Robotics
  • Kirby Lester
  • Maxon Motor Ag
  • Medrobotics Corp.
  • Medtech Global Ltd.
  • Medtronic
  • Mentice Ab
  • Omni Life Science Inc.
  • Ossur
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Schaerer Medical Usa Inc.
  • Siemens Ag
  • Simbionix Ltd.
  • Simquest
  • Simulated Inanimate Models, Llc
  • Smith & Nephew Plc
  • Sonowand As
  • Stryker Corp.
  • Surgical Science Sweden Ab
  • Swisslog Holding Ag
  • Think Surgical Inc.
  • Titan Medical Inc.
  • Virtamed Ag
  • Voxel-Man
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pras3t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-medical-robotics-and-computer-assisted-surgery-global-market-to-2025---featuring-medtech-global-siemens-and-titan-medical-among-others-301311738.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.