DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Quality Controls - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Molecular Quality Controls estimated at US$155.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$280.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Independent Controls, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$170.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instrument-Specific Controls segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Molecular Quality Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured):
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Helena Biosciences Europe
- Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc.
- Microbiologics, Inc.
- Qnostics
- Quidel Corporation
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc.
- SERO AS
- Technopath Clinical Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- ZeptoMetrix Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 33
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnm72j
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-molecular-quality-controls-global-market-to-2027---featuring-abbott-laboratories-danaher-and-qnostics-among-others-301303170.html
SOURCE Research and Markets