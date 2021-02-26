DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the current and projected market potential of NPWT devices. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, pipeline analysis, market background, technological advancement, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends. The report also includes market projections for 2025 and market ranks for key market players. The report details the market share of NPWT devices based on the type of product and application.
Based on product, the market is fragmented into single-use NPWT devices and reusable NPWT devices. By application, the market is segmented into chronic wounds and acute wounds. The NPWT devices consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing and a dressing set. Extra dressings, drapes and canisters used for further wound procedures are not considered in the scope of this report.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2019 as the base year, 2020 and forecast through year-end 2025. Estimated values used are based on NPWT device manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The global market's growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in the world's geriatric population and the growing number of road accidents.
Negative pressure is viewed as an interventional therapy that actively supports wound healing and impacts the wound in many ways. The use of NPWT in wound care is one of the most significant technological advancements in recent times. It has the potential to promote wound healing, alleviate wound symptoms and improve the quality of life for patients with wounds.
The prevalence of chronic wounds has progressed significantly over the past decade, primarily due to the increasing global geriatric population and the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes. Obesity and diabetes can increase the overall incidence and complexity of wounds because of complications such as infections, ulcerations (foot or leg ulcers) and surgical wounds, which require treatments and incur exorbitant medical expenses. The rising incidence of chronic injuries, owing to the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, is anticipated to fuel the NPWT devices market growth over the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Highlights of the Market for NPWT Devices
Chapter 3 Medical Device Regulations
- Medical Device Definition and Classification
- Regulations in the U.S.
- Legislation
- Regulations in Europe
- Process
- Regulations in Japan
Chapter 4 NPWT: Pipeline Analysis
- Overview
Chapter 5 NPWT: Market Background
- Introduction
- Market Evolution
- Functional Principle of NPWT
- Contraindications for NPWT
- Advantages of NPWT
- NPWT With Instillation (NPWTi)
Chapter 6 NPWT: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Global Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Rapid Growth of the World's Geriatric Population
- Increase in the Number of Road Accidents
- Developments in Product Technology
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Reimbursement Reduces the Adoption Rate
- Stringent Regulatory Scenario
Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Epidemiology
- Global Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Deaths
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of Disease
- Current Status and Impact on MedTech
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Shift in Manufacturing
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Medical Tourism
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy
- Impact on the Wound Care Market
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Category
- Introduction
- Single-Use NPWT Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Advantages
- Reusable NPWT Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Chronic Wounds
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Common Types of Chronic Wounds
- Acute Wounds
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Common Types of Acute Wounds
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Ranking
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches and Partnerships
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- 3M (Acelity Inc.)
- Cardinal Health
- Convatec Group Plc
- Devon Medical Products
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Medela
- Hartmann Group
- Smith-Nephew Plc
- Talley Group Ltd.
- Triage Meditech
Chapter 13 Appendix: List of Acronyms
