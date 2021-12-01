DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmerging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmerging market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026. Pharmerging refers to a group of countries that hold low positioning in the pharmaceutical market but have a speedy growth. Some of the key pharmerging markets include China, India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey, etc.
The increasing healthcare expenditures along with the rising number of private hospitals are currently propelling the global pharmerging market growth. Additionally, the high prevalence of numerous chronic diseases and growing consumer awareness towards early disease detection and treatment procedures are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, who are more prone to serious medical conditions, such as dementia, hypertension, cardiac failure, etc., is also bolstering the demand for pharmaceuticals.
Additionally, the introduction of government policies and reimbursement schemes across various countries for reducing the cost of treatment for chronic diseases is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of insurance companies in the pharmerging countries offering numerous insurance policies to decrease the out-of-the-pocket expenditures is further augmenting the demand of pharmaceuticals in these countries. Apart from this, the rising investments in extensive R&D activities in the fields of biotechnology, immunology, oncology, etc., for the introduction of advanced treatments are also catalyzing the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche AG), Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG and Teva Pharmaceutical Limited.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global pharmerging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 on global pharmerging market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product outlook?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global pharmerging market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Pharmerging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Pharmaceutical
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Patented Prescription Drugs
6.1.2.2 Generic Prescription Drugs
6.1.2.3 OTC Drugs
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Healthcare
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Medical Devices
6.2.2.2 Clinical Diagnosis
6.2.2.3 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Indication
7.1 Lifestyle Diseases
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Infectious Diseases
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Retail Pharmacies
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Online Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Country
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Sanofi S.A.
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Pfizer Inc.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 AstraZeneca Plc.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche AG)
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Eli Lilly and Company
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 Johnson & Johnson
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.8 Abbott Laboratories
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 Novartis AG
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Limited
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financial
13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgr7du
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-pharmerging-global-market-to-2026---by-product-indication-distribution-channel-and-country-301435475.html
SOURCE Research and Markets