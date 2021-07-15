DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Banking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stem cell banking market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Stem cell banking is one of the most promising as well as the fastest growing segment of the next-generation stem cell therapy. It is the process of extracting, freezing and storing stem cells for potential future use. Some of the sources through which stem cells are obtained include embryo, umbilical cord, cord blood, placenta and bone marrow. These cells are used for treating a number of different diseases including diabetes, thalassemia, leukemia, sickle cell anemia and cardiac diseases. Moreover, they are also employed for generating platelets, red blood cells and white blood cells. The potential of stem cells to regenerate has led to their applications in tissue engineering, gene therapy and regenerative medicines. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global stem cell banking market to reach a value of US$ 21.5 Billion by 2026.
Global Stem Cell Banking Market Drivers:
- While the average human life expectancy has increased owing to the advancements in medical science, human aging is still associated with several diseases. Thus, the elevating count of geriatric population will drive the demand for stem cell therapy in the coming years.
- Regulatory authorities as well as non-governmental organizations (NGO), across both developed and emerging regions, are taking initiatives for instilling awareness amongst consumers about the therapeutic potentials of stem cells, thereby influencing the stem cell banking market growth.
- Increasing fertility rates has led to a rise in the number of children across the globe. This offers lucrative opportunities for preserving the umbilical cord of infants which contains hematopoietic (blood) stem cells.
- Some of the other factors which are catalyzing the growth of the market include escalating disposable incomes, increasing approval of clinical trials in stem cell research, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements.
Competitive Landscape:
The market is fragmented in nature with the presence various international as well as regional players.
Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
- CBR Systems Inc.
- China Cord Blood Corporation
- Cordlife
- Cordvida
- Cryo-Cell International, Inc.
- Cryo-Save AG (A Group of Esperite)
- Cryoviva India
- Lifecell
- Smart Cells International Ltd
- Viacord
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Properties
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Stem Cell Banking Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Service Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Bank Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Utilization
5.8 Market Breakup by Application
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Adult Stem Cells
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Human Embryonic Cells
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 IPS Cells
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Service Type
7.1 Sample Preservation and Storage
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Sample Analysis
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Sample Processing
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Sample Collection and Transportation
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Bank Type
8.1 Private
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Public
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Utilization
9.1 Used
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Unused
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Personalized Banking Applications
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Research Applications
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Clinical Applications
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 Global Stem Cell Banking Industry: SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Global Stem Cell Banking Industry: Value Chain Analysis
14 Global Stem Cell Banking Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Global Stem Cell Banking Industry: Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 CBR Systems Inc.
16.3.2 China Cord Blood Corporation
16.3.3 Cordlife
16.3.4 Cordvida
16.3.5 Cryo-Cell International, Inc.
16.3.6 Cryo-Save AG (A Group of Esperite)
16.3.7 Cryoviva India
16.3.8 Lifecell
16.3.9 Smart Cells International Ltd
16.3.10 Viacord
