DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Total Knee Replacement Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global total knee replacement market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global total knee replacement market to grow with a CAGR of 6.05% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on total knee replacement market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on total knee replacement market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global total knee replacement market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global total knee replacement market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Increasing longevity of the population, and obesity
- Increasing infection rates is to rising knee revisions
2) Restraints
- The high cost associated with total knee replacement surgery
3) Opportunities
- Technological advancements in surgical plans
Segment Covered
The global total knee replacement market is segmented on the basis of product, device type, implant type, surgery type, fixation material, and end-use.
The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Product
- Primary Knee Replacement Systems
- Revision Knee Replacement Systems
- Partial Knee Replacement Systems
The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Device Type
- Three-compartmental Knee Implants
- Bicompartmental Knee Implants
- Unicompartmental Knee Implants
The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Implant Type
- Fixed-bearing Implants
- Mobile-bearing Implants
- Medial Pivot Implants
The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Surgery Type
- Traditional Surgery Type
- Technology Assisted Surgery Type
The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Fixation Material
- Cemented
- Hybrid
The Global Total Knee Replacement Market by End-use
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the total knee replacement market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the total knee replacement market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global total knee replacement market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Total Knee Replacement Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Total Knee Replacement Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Device Type
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Implant Type
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Surgery Type
3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Fixation Material
3.5.6. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use
3.5.7. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Total Knee Replacement Market
4. Total Knee Replacement Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Product
5.1. Primary Knee Replacement Systems
5.2. Revision Knee Replacement Systems
5.3. Partial Knee Replacement Systems
6. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Device Type
6.1. Three-compartmental Knee Implants
6.2. Bicompartmental Knee Implants
6.3. Unicompartmental Knee Implants
7. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Implant Type
7.1. Fixed-bearing Implants
7.2. Mobile-bearing Implants
7.3. Medial Pivot Implants
8. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Surgery Type
8.1. Traditional Surgery Type
8.2. Technology Assisted Surgery Type
9. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Fixation Material
9.1. Cemented
9.2. Hybrid
10. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by End-use
10.1. Hospitals
10.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
11. Global Total Knee Replacement Market by Region 2021-2027
12. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Total Knee Replacement Market
12.2. Companies Profiled
12.2.1. B Braun Melsungen AG
12.2.2. Amplitude Ortho (Amplitude Surgical)
12.2.3. ConforMIS, Inc
12.2.4. Corin Group
12.2.5. Johnson & Johnson
12.2.6. DJO Global
12.2.7. Exactech Inc
12.2.8. Mathys Ltd Bettlach
12.2.9. Medacta International
12.2.10. MicroPort Scientific Corporation
