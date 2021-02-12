DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transcatheter Treatment: Procedures and Heart Valve Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Transcatheter treatment includes procedure types such as TAVR, TAVI, TMVR and TMVI. Transcatheter procedure approaches include transfemoral, transapical and transaortic procedures. This report is an analytical business tool with the primary purpose of providing a thorough evaluation of the global market for transcatheter treatment for heart valve diseases.
The format of this study includes the following:
- Detailed description, including demographics and cost burden, of heart valve diseases (e.g., valvular stenosis and regurgitation) and transcatheter procedure approaches (e.g., transfemoral, transapical and transaortic).
- Detailed description and analysis of transcatheter treatments devices including TAVR, TAVI, TMVR and TMVI devices.
- Market characterization, unmet need, market size and segmentation (by region and treatment).
- Market drivers and restraints.
- Detailed market projections through 2025.
- Competition and market shares.
- Key marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with information about their regulatory status.
- Strategic landscape.
- Regulatory structure.
- Pricing and reimbursement.
- Observations and conclusions on the future of transcatheter treatment.
- Profiles of market participants and associations.
The Report Includes
- 27 data tables and 26 additional tables
- Descriptive overview of the global market for key transcatheter treatment procedures, heart valve systems, and techniques used for the treatment of valvular diseases
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for transcatheter treatment procedures, and their corresponding market share analysis based on product type, treatment procedure and other key market segments, with major geographic regions and countries involved
- Identification of promising new transcatheter techniques and devices still in the development and testing stages, and the probability of their successful commercialization in the next five years
- Market forecast and market potential for transcatheter treatment procedures based on pipeline devices, on account of their estimated probability of commercial launch
- Assessment of the impact of demographic, economic, and other factors that will drive future demand for the transcatheter treatment devices and technologies market
- Profile description of the market leading corporations within the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Inc., and St. Jude Medical Inc.
By region, the U.S. is expected to maintain dominance in the global transcatheter treatment market. This is due to the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases, continuous technological advancements, increasing investment in R&D, incentives for new product development, increasing adoption of transcatheter techniques, positive reimbursement, and other healthcare reforms.
Europe is the second-largest market after the U.S., and there are many established and early-stage companies that are working to enter the European TAVR market by developing improved transcatheter heart valve devices. Although a few products are already approved and available in the market, new features and more advanced technologies are expected to further expand the eligible patient population. Germany currently has the largest volume of TAVR procedures among Western European nations. With regard to the European transcatheter treatment device market, it is growing mainly due to improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of heart disease, improving diagnosis rates, and growing demand for minimally invasive and catheter-based treatment options.
The Asian market for transcatheter treatment devices is expected to experience the highest growth among all four regions during the next five years for various reasons: a growing aging (greater than 60 years) population, increasing availability and affordability of treatment, increasing acceptance of transcatheter procedures and advanced technology-enabled products and solutions. Additionally, the increased patient population and improving diagnosis rate are likely to increase the demand for TAVR/TAVI and TMVR procedures within the region. Japan is an established market in Asia-Pacific, while China and India are emerging markets that are growing rapidly.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Structural Heart Valve Disease
- Disease Overview
- Spectrum of Structural Heart Disease
- Valvular Heart Disease
- Symptoms and Risk Factors of Structural Heart Disease
- Causes of Structural Heart Disease
- Rheumatic Fever
- Mitral Valve Prolapse
- Peripheral Artery Disease
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Aortic Aneurysm
- Obesity
- Diagnosis of Structural Heart Disease
- Treatment of Structural Heart Disease
- Management Through Medication
- Surgical Intervention: Heart Valve Repair and Replacement
- Tobacco Smoking and Heart Disease
- Aging, Gender and Structural Heart Diseases
- Global Demographics
- U.S. Demographics
- European Demographics
- Japanese Demographics
- Current Challenges and Future Directions
Chapter 4 Aortic Valve Disease
- Disease Overview
- Types of Aortic Stenosis
- Acquired Aortic Stenosis
- Congenital Aortic Stenosis
- Mild and Moderate Aortic Stenosis
- Severe Aortic Stenosis
- Asymptomatic Aortic Stenosis
- Symptomatic Aortic Stenosis
- Causes, Risk Factors and Symptoms
- Causes
- Symptoms
- Risk Factors
- Epidemiology and Economic Burden
- Diagnosis
- Standard Doppler Echocardiography
- Multimodality Imaging
- Other Techniques
- Treatment
- Open Surgical Treatment (SAVR)
- Transcatheter Treatment (TAVR/TAVI)
- Aortic Valve Repair Versus Aortic Valve Replacement
- Types of Transcatheter Approaches
- Open Surgical Repair (SAVR) versus Transcatheter Treatment (TAVR/TAVI)
- TAVR and TAVI Complications
- Key Marketed and Pipeline Products
- Key Marketed Products
- Key Pipeline/R&D Products
- Unmet Need
- Current Challenges and Future Developments
Chapter 5 Mitral Valve Disease
- Disease Overview
- Types of Mitral Regurgitation
- Disease Origin
- Disease Stage
- Disease Symptoms
- Causes, Risk Factors and Symptoms
- Causes
- Symptoms
- Risk Factors
- Epidemiology and Economic Burden
- Diagnosis
- Standard Echocardiography
- Multimodality Imaging
- Other Techniques
- Treatment
- Open Surgical Treatment (SMVR)
- Transcatheter Treatment (TMVR and TMVI)
- Mitral Valve Repair Versus Mitral Valve Replacement
- Types of Transcatheter Approaches
- Open Surgery (SMVR) Versus Transcatheter Treatment (TMVR/TMVI)
- TMVR Complications
- Key Marketed and Pipeline Products
- Key Marketed Products
- Key Pipeline/R&D Products
- Other Less-Invasive (MIS) Mitral Valve Technologies
- Unmet Need
- Current Challenges and Future Developments
Chapter 6 Tricuspid Valve Disease
- Disease Overview
- Types of Tricuspid Regurgitation
- Primary Tricuspid Regurgitation
- Secondary Mitral Regurgitation
- Causes, Risk Factors and Symptoms
- Causes
- Symptoms
- Epidemiology
- Diagnosis
- Echocardiography and Grading
- Other Techniques
- Treatment
- Medical Treatment
- Tricuspid Valve Surgery
- Key Marketed and Pipeline Products
- Key Marketed Products
- Key Pipeline/R&D Products
Chapter 7 Market Size and Growth Analysis
- Overview
- Market Size and Growth Analysis by Region
- Market Size and Growth Analysis by Segment
- Market Size and Growth Analysis by Procedure Approach
- Market Size and Growth Analysis by Procedure (TAVR/TAVI, TMVR and TTVR)
- Heart Valve Market: Traditional versus Transcatheter Heart Valves
- Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Market Growth Drivers
- Market Restraints
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
Chapter 9 Company Market Strategies
- Market Consolidation in Cardiovascular Device Market
- Mergers and Acquisitions in the Transcatheter Treatment Device Market
- Key Observations Regarding Transcatheter Device Industry
- Future Strategic Landscape
Chapter 10 Regulatory Structure: Medical Devices
- Regulatory Background
- Regulatory Systems for Medical Devices by Region
- U.S.
- European Union (EU)
- Japan
Chapter 11 Pricing and Reimbursement: Medical Devices
- Pricing and Reimbursement Background
- Pricing and Reimbursement for Medical Devices by Region
- United States
- Europe
- Japan
Chapter 12 Conclusions: Outlook for Transcatheter Treatment Devices
- Major Developments Influencing the Market
- Technological Developments
- Demographic and Economic Trends
- Changing Structure of the Healthcare Industry
- Long-Term Outlook for Transcatheter Treatments
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Biotronik
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Bracco Spa
- Braile Biomedica
- Cardiac Dimensions Inc.
- Colibri Heart Valve Llc
- Direct Flow Medical Inc.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Gorman Cardiovascular Research Group
- Hansen Medical Inc. (Subsidiary Of Auris Health Inc.)
- Highlife Sas
- Jenavalve Technology Inc.
- Medtronic Inc.
- Micro Interventional Devices Inc.
- Microport Scientific
- Mitrassist Ltd.
- MVRX Inc.
- Navigate Cardiac Structures Inc.
- Neovasc Inc.
- St. Jude Medical Inc. (Subsidiary Of Abbott Laboratories)
- Venus Medtech Inc.
Chapter 14 Appendix A: List of Acronyms
Chapter 15 Appendix B: Professional Organizations
- American Heart Association
- Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)
- Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)
- Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
- European Databank for Medical Devices (EUDAMED)
- Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA)
- Hormone Foundation
- International Diabetes Federation (IDF)
- International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA)
- Network for Excellence in Health Innovation (NEHI)
- National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)
- National Institute of Aging (NIA)
- Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)
- World Cancer Research Fund International
- World Health Organization (WHO)
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- American Heart Association
- Biotronik
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Bracco Spa
- Braile Biomedica
- Cardiac Dimensions Inc.
- Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)
- Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)
- Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
- Colibri Heart Valve Llc
- Direct Flow Medical Inc.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- European Databank for Medical Devices (EUDAMED)
- Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA)
- Gorman Cardiovascular Research Group
- Hansen Medical Inc. (Subsidiary Of Auris Health Inc.)
- Highlife Sas
- Hormone Foundation
- International Diabetes Federation (IDF)
- International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA)
- Jenavalve Technology Inc.
- Medtronic Inc.
- Micro Interventional Devices Inc.
- Microport Scientific
- Mitrassist Ltd.
- MVRX Inc.
- National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)
- National Institute of Aging (NIA)
- Navigate Cardiac Structures Inc.
- Neovasc Inc.
- Network for Excellence in Health Innovation (NEHI)
- Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)
- St. Jude Medical Inc. (Subsidiary Of Abbott Laboratories)
- Venus Medtech Inc.
- World Cancer Research Fund International
- World Health Organization (WHO)
