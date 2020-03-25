DUBLIN, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oxygen Conserving Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global oxygen conserving devices market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
The report provides the overall market revenue of the oxygen conserving devices market for the period of 2017-2027, with 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global oxygen conserving devices market for the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein, analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the oxygen conserving devices market.
Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have also employed a combination of the top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the oxygen conserving devices market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the oxygen conserving devices market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the oxygen conserving devices market. The next section of the oxygen conserving devices market report highlights key insights, which include a growing prevalence of chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and sleep apnea, current reimbursement scenario of the oxygen conserving devices, and technological advancements in developing new oxygen conservers in the oxygen conserving devices market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the oxygen conserving devices market. Key players operating in the oxygen conserving devices market have been identified, and each one of them has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOTs are some of the attributes of players in the oxygen conserving devices market profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered
- How do recent launching of novel devices provide scope of growth in the oxygen conserving devices market?
- How are ongoing technological advancements for the oxygen conserving devices widening the scope for oxygen conserving devices?
- How are various indication across globe provide opportunities to key players for growth?
- What are the revenue share projections of key segments under various criteria in the oxygen conserving devices market during the forecast period?
- Which segment is likely to lead the oxygen conserving devices market in terms of revenue by 2027?
- How are changing reimbursment scenarios, along with changing healthcare system in developed and developing countries making an impact on the overall oxygen conserving devices market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Market Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis
5. Key Insights
5.1. Technological Advancements
5.2. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Rate globally with key countries
5.3. Reimbursement Scenario by Region/globally
6. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027
6.3.1. Oxygen Conserver
6.3.1.1. Electronic Oxygen Conserver
6.3.1.2. Pneumatic Oxygen Conserver
6.3.1.3. Disposable Oxygen Conserver
6.3.1.4. Others
6.3.2. Oxygen Conserver Parts & Accessories
6.4. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness, by Product Type
7. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Indication
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2017-2027
7.3.1. Chronic Bronchitis
7.3.2. Emphysema
7.3.3. Sleep Apnea
7.3.4. Others
7.4. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness, by Indication
8. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
8.3.1. Hospitals
8.3.2. Homecare
8.3.3. Others
8.4. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness, by End-user
9. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Region
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Latin America
9.2.5. Middle East & Africa
9.3. Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness, by Country/Region
10. North America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. Key Findings
10.2. North America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027
10.2.1. Oxygen Conserver
10.2.1.1. Electronic Oxygen Conserver
10.2.1.2. Pneumatic Oxygen Conserver
10.2.1.3. Disposable Oxygen Conserver
10.2.1.4. Others
10.2.2. Oxygen Conserver Parts & Accessories
10.3. North America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2017-2027
10.3.1. Chronic Bronchitis
10.3.2. Emphysema
10.3.3. Sleep Apnea
10.3.4. Others
10.4. North America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
10.4.1. Hospitals
10.4.2. Homecare
10.4.3. Others
10.5. North America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027
10.5.1. U.S.
10.5.2. Canada
10.6. North America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis
10.6.1. By Type
10.6.2. By Indication
10.6.3. By End-user
10.6.4. By Country
11. Europe Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Introduction
11.1.1. Key Findings
11.2. Europe Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027
11.2.1. Oxygen Conserver
11.2.1.1. Electronic Oxygen Conserver
11.2.1.2. Pneumatic Oxygen Conserver
11.2.1.3. Disposable Oxygen Conserver
11.2.1.4. Others
11.2.2. Oxygen Conserver Parts & Accessories
11.3. Europe Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2017-2027
11.3.1. Chronic Bronchitis
11.3.2. Emphysema
11.3.3. Sleep Apnea
11.3.4. Others
11.4. Europe Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
11.4.1. Hospitals
11.4.2. Homecare
11.4.3. Others
11.5. Europe Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
11.5.1. Germany
11.5.2. U.K.
11.5.3. France
11.5.4. Spain
11.5.5. Italy
11.5.6. Rest of Europe
11.6. Europe Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.6.1. By Type
11.6.2. By Indication
11.6.3. By End-user
11.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
12. Asia Pacific Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Introduction
12.1.1. Key Findings
12.2. Asia Pacific Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027
12.2.1. Oxygen Conserver
12.2.1.1. Electronic Oxygen Conserver
12.2.1.2. Pneumatic Oxygen Conserver
12.2.1.3. Disposable Oxygen Conserver
12.2.1.4. Others
12.2.2. Oxygen Conserver Parts & Accessories
12.3. Asia Pacific Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2017-2027
12.3.1. Chronic Bronchitis
12.3.2. Emphysema
12.3.3. Sleep Apnea
12.3.4. Others
12.4. Asia Pacific Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
12.4.1. Hospitals
12.4.2. Homecare
12.4.3. Others
12.5. Asia Pacific Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
12.5.1. China
12.5.2. Japan
12.5.3. India
12.5.4. Australia & New Zealand
12.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
12.6. Asia Pacific Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.6.1. By Type
12.6.2. By Indication
12.6.3. By End-user
12.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
13. Latin America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Introduction
13.1.1. Key Findings
13.2. Latin America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027
13.2.1. Oxygen Conserver
13.2.1.1. Electronic Oxygen Conserver
13.2.1.2. Pneumatic Oxygen Conserver
13.2.1.3. Disposable Oxygen Conserver
13.2.1.4. Others
13.2.2. Oxygen Conserver Parts & Accessories
13.3. Latin America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2017-2027
13.3.1. Chronic Bronchitis
13.3.2. Emphysema
13.3.3. Sleep Apnea
13.3.4. Others
13.4. Latin America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
13.4.1. Hospitals
13.4.2. Homecare
13.4.3. Others
13.5. Latin America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
13.5.1. Brazil
13.5.2. Mexico
13.5.3. Rest of Latin America
13.6. Latin America Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.6.1. By Type
13.6.2. By Indication
13.6.3. By End-user
13.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
14. Middle East & Africa Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Introduction
14.1.1. Key Findings
14.2. Middle East & Africa Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027
14.2.1. Oxygen Conserver
14.2.1.1. Electronic Oxygen Conserver
14.2.1.2. Pneumatic Oxygen Conserver
14.2.1.3. Disposable Oxygen Conserver
14.2.1.4. Others
14.2.2. Oxygen Conserver Parts & Accessories
14.3. Middle East & Africa Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2017-2027
14.3.1. Chronic Bronchitis
14.3.2. Emphysema
14.3.3. Sleep Apnea
14.3.4. Others
14.4. Middle East & Africa Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
14.4.1. Hospitals
14.4.2. Homecare
14.4.3. Others
14.5. Middle East & Africa Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
14.5.1. GCC Countries
14.5.2. South Africa
14.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa
14.6. Middle East & Africa Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis
14.6.1. By Type
14.6.2. By Indication
14.6.3. By End-user
14.6.4. By Country/Sub-region
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies) Company Profiles
15.2. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Inogen Inc
- GCE Group
- Precision Medical, Inc
- Drive DeVilbiss International
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- GF Health Products Inc
- Inovo, Inc
- Essex Industries Inc
- Krober Medizintechnik
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nshum2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716