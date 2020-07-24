Insmed Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for ARIKAYCE Liposomal 590 mg Nebuliser Dispersion for the Treatment of NTM Lung Infections Caused by MAC in Non-CF Patients with Limited Treatment Options

- If Approved, ARIKAYCE Will Be First and Only Therapy in the European Union for This Difficult-to-Treat Condition - - Decision from European Commission Expected Second Half of 2020 -