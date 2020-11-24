Insmed_Logo.jpg
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the virtual Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States and the European Union to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

