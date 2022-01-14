MALDEN, Mass., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspan LLC, a Boston-based medical device company, is excited to announce at North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) meeting on Jan 13-15, 2022 the release of its new Inspan "Mini" system down to the size of a standard laptop with the latest instruments and outpatient technique to perform lumbar spinal fusion and decompression surgeries more easily in ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).
Inspan LLC is committed to solving the complexities of spinal fusion and decompression surgeries of the lumbar spine. Current challenges faced by the field is excessive instrumentation, long and complex sterilization process, multiple steps during the surgery, and high inventory and capital costs. In addition, the introduction of spinal decompression and fusion procedures to pain management physicians is creating opportunities for innovation in the field of lumbar spine surgery.
Inspan has implemented significant improvements to our existing system and developed our next-generation instrumentation for decompression and fusion surgeries of the lumbar spine. With the collaborative efforts across our orthopedic, neurosurgery, and pain physicians our team has streamlined the technique and technology to reduce the size of our kits to approximately an A4 Letter (8x 11 in). The miniaturization of the instrumentation set has presented Inspan as an ideal system for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) as it is easily serializable, has fewer steps than other comparable procedures, and has reduced instrumentation costs that allows us to scale.
"Due to the advantages, Inspan is being adopted as an outpatient solution by orthopedic, neurosurgery, and pain management physicians performing spinal fusion and decompression surgeries." – says said Dr. Kingsley R Chin, professor and board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon and inventor of Inspan.
"Inspan Mini is specially designed to serve our physicians who are treating their patients in outpatient surgery centers (ASCs). In addition, the number of components in the instrumentation sets makes it one of the best systems in terms of efficiency in the OR, inventory management and cost." – says Dr. Deepak K. Pandey, Ph.D., President and COO of Insapn LLC.
" Extremely excited about this release as it represents everything that Inspan LLC stands for. We are committed to providing a unique experience to the physician and patient through streamlined techniques and superior devices that lead to phenomenal outcomes. To be both functional and efficient is something hard to achieve in this space, however with this system, I feel we have achieved that," – says Oscar Herrera, Senior Product Manager at Inspan LLC.
Inspan has 6 clinical abstracts accepted at NANS 2022, that will be presented by interventional pain physicians. Inspan team members and KOLs will also provide a hands-on experience to interested physicians at our Booth #727.
Inspan continues to advance the technology for outpatient surgery and will be releasing its sterile pack implants Next.
About INSPAN, LLC
INSPAN, LLC is privately owned by the KICVentures Group and is focused on advancing the platform of patented interspinous fixation technology. The Inspan device has a proven ten-year track record with thousands implanted since FDA clearance in 2010. Indications for use include spinal fusion and spinal stenosis. https://myInspan.com/
About NANOFUSE BIOLOGICS , LLC
NanoFuse Biologics is a world leader in synthetic biologics. NanoFuse is the only FDA-cleared combination of DBM and bioactive glass and is indicated for use in orthopedic surgery. NanoFuse Biologics is a KICVentures group portfolio company. https://www.NanoFuseBiologics.com/
About KICVentures Group
Our founders have been investing in spine surgery since 2000, which makes us the most experienced healthcare investment holding company with the largest portfolio of medical device technologies focused on solutions for less invasive outpatient spine surgery. Our investment strategy is to acquire or invent disruptive technologies using our own capital or partner with private individual investors. This allows us the freedom to make quick and nimble decisions such as when we acquired AxioMed Viscoelastic Disc Technologies while other companies invested in spinal fusion. https://www.KICVenturesGroup.com/
Investors
If you have any questions or comments, please contact us via email or phone, or send us a message using the contact form. https://www.kicventuresgroup.com/contact
Inspan Indication
Inspan is now indicated to be used for Spinal Stenosis and Fusion from T1-S1. The Inspan Spinous Process Plate System is a posterior non-pedicle supplemental fixation system intended for use in the non-cervical spine (T1-S1). It is intended for plate fixation/attachment to the spinous process for the purpose of achieving supplemental fusion for the following indications: spondylolisthesis, trauma (fracture or dislocation), tumor, or degenerative disc disease (defined as discogenic pain with degeneration of the disc confirmed by history and radiographic studies). The device is intended for use with bone graft material and is not intended for stand-alone use.
