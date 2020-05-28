FRISCO, Texas, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InspectIR Systems, LLC, a purpose-driven company with proprietary measurement methods, devices and tools, has begun clinical trials aimed at detecting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
InspectIR partnered with University of North Texas Associate Dean of Research, College of Science, Dr. Guido Verbeck and has developed a patent-pending real-time, mobile testing device for the detection of hundreds of volatile organic compounds on the breath, such as illicit drugs.
"As most of us have experienced, the world has changed due the coronavirus pandemic. We challenged our development teams with a simple question: 'Can we help?' We quickly realized our devices could identify COVID-19 in the breath and help with the unique circumstances facing the U.S. and the world right now," said CEO Tim C. Wing. "It provides detection of VOCs on the breath, including COVID-19, Influenza A and more, in as little as 90 seconds. This means health professionals can almost immediately have an accurate diagnosis and begin effectively treating the patient – giving them a far better chance for a positive outcome."
One of the many challenges of facing the current COVID-19 testing is the frequency of false positives as well as false negatives, which have been reported potentially as high as 48.5%.
COO John Redmond states, "Accuracy has been an issue with COVID-19 testing since the beginning of the crisis. Our device is specifically designed for trace detection in the high part-per-trillion. We believe it will provide the most accurate results on the market. There are few viable non-invasive detection tools available today."
As Dr. Verbeck explains further, "Using a mass spectrometer coupled with the InspectIR patented technology, our device can detect and identify chemical molecules in the breath. That means it can literally smell and identify substances on your breath."
Clinical trials began yesterday, in partnership with Dr. Gustavo Day and his practice at Medical City Dallas. The InspectIR team is excited about what the future holds, as the initial data confirms expectations. The InspectIR portable breathalyzer could be a true game-changer in the battle against COVID-19. InspectIR has begun the FDA "emergency usage authorization" process.
About InspectIR Systems, LLC
InspectIR is a research, development and device company focused on non-invasive portable detection and measurement tools. InspectIR is a purpose-driven business with a mission and mindset that accountability begins with measurement. Developing proprietary methods and devices, InspectIR provides clients in a variety of fields with the confidence that they are receiving accurate results in real time.
