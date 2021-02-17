NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow overspreads the area early Thursday morning and continues through the day and also Thursday night at varying intensity. The heaviest snow is expected Thursday morning through early Thursday afternoon. Some sleet may mix in Thursday evening, mainly closer to the I-95 corridor. Light wintry precipitation will likely continue into the daytime hours on Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&