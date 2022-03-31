RA'ANANA, Israel, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW), has released its financial results for 2021 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please click here to view the CEO update.
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal, MS-IR LLC
+917-607-8654
msegal@ms-ir.com, info@inspirao2.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspira-technologies-releases-q4--fy2021-financial-results-301514735.html
SOURCE Inspira Technologies