RA'ANANA, Israel, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (NASDAQ: IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following events in May:
The Medtech Forum 2022
Format: one-on-one meetings
When: May 3-5
Where: Barcelona International Convention Center, Barcelona, Spain
Who: Dr. Adi Rizansky Nir, VP of Business Development of Inspira Technologies
The 10th EuroELSO Congress 2022
Format: workshops and one-on-one meetings
When: May 4-6
Where: Queen Elizabeth II Centre, London, UK
Who: Dr. Daniella Yeheskely-Hayon, CTO of Inspira Technologies
Dr. Adi Rizansky Nir, VP of Business Development of Inspira Technologies
Mr. Tomer Carmeli, Product Manager of Inspira Technologies
Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference
Format: Virtual presentation and one-on-one meetings
When: Presentation at 12:15pm ET on May 11
Who: Joe Hayon, president, co-founder & CFO of Inspira Technologies
Benzinga Virtual All Access Show
Format: Virtual Fireside Chat
When: May 20 at 11:00am ET
Who: Joe Hayon, president, co-founder & CFO of Inspira Technologies
Abut Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.
Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical device company in the respiratory care industry. Inspira Technologies is developing the ART device, a cost effective early extracorporeal respiratory support system with an intent to function as an "Artificial Lung" for deteriorating respiratory patients. The ART device designed to utilize a hemo-protective flow approach aimed to rebalance saturation levels while patients are awake and breathing, potentially minimizing the patient's need for mechanical ventilation. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
For more information, please visit our corporate website: www.inspirao2.com
For more details:
Miri Segal, Investor Relations, MS-IR LLC
+917-607-8654, msegal@ms-ir.com
MRK-ARS-024
Copyright © 2018-2022 Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. LTD., All rights reserved.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspira-technologies-to-participate-in-upcoming-events-in-may-301538469.html
SOURCE Inspira Technologies