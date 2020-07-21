BURNSVILLE, Minn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine Introducing New Technology to Revolutionize SI Joint Disease Treatment. "We continue to raise the standard of care for back pain treatment as this SI Joint fusion technique represents another Inspired Spine breakthrough for surgeons and patients alike," stated Inspired Spine CMO Dr. Hamid Abbasi.
Sacroiliac Joint (SI Joint) disease is a common cause of lower back pain which is often overlooked and, in many cases, disregarded. An estimated 20-30% of the American public suffers from chronic spine related pain, hence, millions of Americans are potentially suffering from sacroiliac joint issues. Peer reviewed clinical studies indicate that 23% of lower back pain issues are caused by SI joint pathologies. The prevalence of SI joint related back pain climbs to 43% for those patients that have undergone a prior lumbar fusion surgery. An SI Joint dysfunction evaluation is a key component of Inspired Spine's initial pain screening protocol. Because the SI Joint is an essential component for the transfer of one's weight and energy between the upper body and legs, any pain in this area can be very detrimental to a patient's quality of life. The SI Joint possesses strong internal and external ligaments and muscles which absorb a substantial amount of energy and shock when one's body is in motion.
Inspired Spine's surgeons have recently developed the Trident™ Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System (Patent Pending) which, after it receives FDA clearance, will significantly improve procedure efficiency resulting in surgery durations less than 15 minutes.
This new SI Joint fusion system employs one main screw and two (2) integrated side screws to deliver three distinct screw approaches into a single trajectory. The Trident's integrated delivery and implant system consists of streamlined multi-use kit, possessing only a handful of instruments which simplifies the procedural steps. This simplified kit replaces the multiple component instrument trays currently employed by other SI Fusion systems by combining the functionality of a traditional set into a single screw.
Its main screw delivery sleeve provides a targeting guide for side screw delivery, improving procedure efficiency and optimizing imaging requirements. The single incision and corresponding preplanned fixed trajectory substantially decrease required procedure time and radiation exposure. The system design includes self-tapping graft collection flutes which reduce the need for additional biologic – while delivering the advantage of autologous bone graft.
Limiting time spent in the OR brings many benefits to surgeons and patients. This advanced technology limits the number of tools the surgeon needs to use for the procedure- ultimately reducing prep-time and allowing the surgeon to operate more efficiently. This technology will take the SI Joint procedure into the future and help countless patients receive back pain relief.