MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instagram is littered with videos of people recording themselves buying a meal for a homeless person, saving an animal, or giving a generous tip to a server. A lot of these videos are quite heartwarming, inspiring, and real tear-jerkers, but for many observers and commenters, it does beg the question: Why record it? Why not simply give freely yet inconspicuously? According to research from PsychTests.com, a desire for 15-minutes of fame is the easy answer, but does not necessarily paint the whole picture. Some opportunistic do-gooders are hiding a less than squeaky image, others a desperate need for approval.
Analyzing data collected from 12,259 people who took the Emotional Intelligence Test, PsychTests' researchers compared two groups of people: those who regularly do good deeds but who also want to be praised for the altruism ("Opportunistic Do-gooders"), and those who commit acts of kindness simply out of compassion ("Genuine Do-gooders").
HERE'S WHAT THE STUDY REVEALED:
> 62% of opportunistic do-gooders believe that "the end justifies the means" (compared to 30% of genuine do-gooders).
> 31% believe cheating or lying is only wrong if a person gets caught (compared to 5% of genuine do-gooders).
> 49% think that using insincere flattery is justifiable (compared to 14% of genuine do-gooders).
> 46% feel that in order to get ahead, you have to "step on a few toes" (compared to 13% of genuine do-gooders).
> 16% would rather have fake but powerful friends instead of un-influential but real friends (compared to 3% of genuine do-gooders).
> 54% would rather live a life of success than live a life according to their values (compared to 22% of genuine do-gooders).
> 17% would have no qualms about approaching an obese stranger and offering weight loss advice (compared to 2% of genuine do-gooders).
> 23% would tell a homeless person to get a job (compared to 5% of genuine do-gooders).
> 37% would encourage a depressed person to "toughen up" (compared to 10% of genuine do-gooders).
> 39% have a tendency to be controlling, demanding, and domineering (compared to 8% of genuine do-gooders).
WHEN DIGGING INTO OPPORTUNISTIC DO-GOODERS' HANG-UPS PSYCHTESTS' STUDY REVEALED THAT:
> 39% are actually uncomfortable consoling someone who is going through a difficult time (compared to 15% of genuine do-gooders).
> 50% lack a sense of purpose and feel directionless (compared to 16% of genuine do-gooders).
> 31% feel they don't deserve any of the success they have attained (compared to 7% of genuine do-gooders).
> 46% do not experience a sense of personal satisfaction after an achievement, they're only happy when they receive praise from other people (compared to 8% of genuine do-gooders).
> 43% change themselves - their beliefs, opinions, appearance, behavior - in order to please others (compared to 13% of genuine do-gooders).
> 57% want to be liked by everyone they meet (compared to 30% of genuine do-gooders).
"Committing acts of kindness for less than honorable motives is nothing new, but the reasoning behind it isn't always straightforward," explains Dr. Ilona Jerabek, president of PsychTests. "With the dawn of so-called 'influencers,' altruism has lost some of its shine - a small percentage of people are much more motivated to be kind for the acclaim and 'likes' rather than the satisfaction of making someone's life better. That doesn't necessarily make the act of generosity worthless, but it certainly leaves a slightly bitter taste in your mouth when you see it. If you want to show compassion and generosity to others, do so to your heart's content. However, if you feel the need to show it off, ask yourself why. Does it stem from a desire to inspire others to pay it forward, or is it a way to boost your sense of self-worth, as our study alludes to? If it's the latter, then perhaps it is time to give yourself more love and appreciation. You can't fill a feeling of emptiness with Instagram likes."
