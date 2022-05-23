InstantGMP Inc., an internationally recognized leader in MES software solutions, is excited to include LaurelCrest among our valued clients. With this announcement, InstantGMP demonstrates how our all-in-one manufacturing and quality system helps this leading provider of CBD solutions improve their processes, offer greater transparency and ensure GMP compliance.
CARY, N.C., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstantGMP, an internationally recognized leader in MES software solutions, is excited to include LaurelCrest among our valued clients. With this announcement, InstantGMP demonstrates how our all-in-one manufacturing and quality system helps this leading provider of CBD solutions improve their processes, offer greater transparency and ensure GMP compliance.
Based in Seattle, Washington with an extraction facility and lab in Oregon, LaurelCrest is a family owned and operated wholesale CBD distributor. Specializing in bulk CBD oils for resellers, custom blending, and white/private label CBD products, LaurelCrest also provides global distribution solutions for its customer base.
To provide their customers with CBD solutions that are of consistently high quality, LaurelCrest ensures that every ingredient is fully traceable and that all products are thoroughly tested before they are released. Performing these actions, providing customers with this level of transparency, and complying with GMP regulations in a paper-based system was proving to be less effective, efficient and accurate for their team. To improve their processes and overall customer experience, LaurelCrest's leadership team decided to invest in a cloud-based manufacturing and quality system.
"It has always been our goal to reach the highest levels of compliance in the natural wellness industry. We recently completed a state of the art purpose built facility for bulk ingredient and finished product processing. In the process of this expansion we realized that our existing systems do not offer the scalability and transparency that our operations require. That's when we began a review of the top ten cloud-based MES systems" said Danielle Bernstein, Co-Owner and VP of Sales, LaurelCrest. "However, we were unaware that many of the currently available systems were unable to provide all of the solutions we needed. As we continued to research systems, we reviewed the list of the top ten MES systems and discovered InstantGMP PRO stood out as an affordable, scalable, and completely validated all-in-one system that provides an unprecedented amount of customer oversight. After speaking with the team at InstantGMP and learning about their extensive experience and support they would provide LaurelCrest throughout implementation, we knew we found our solution."
"We never tire of the excitement and joy our clients express when they discover our software and see the solutions it provides," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "With InstantGMP PRO all-in-one software, LaurelCrest not only benefits from efficiencies and improvements in their internal processes system, they provide their customers with greater oversight and participation during the design stages and manufacturing processes. Plus, LaurelCrest enjoys the advantage of a system with built-in validation that saves money, avoids disruptions to operations, and ensures GMP compliance."
InstantGMP is excited to welcome LaurelCrest and support their goals of providing their clients with high quality products while remaining compliant with all GMP requirements.
About InstantGMP™, Inc.
Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP"). As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.
