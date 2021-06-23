CARY, N.C., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstantGMP, the pioneers of the all-in-one software solution for Good Manufacturing Practices, continues to develop new features that further enhance its innovative InstantGMP PRO program. Knowing that true innovators never rest, InstantGMPTM was determined to enhance its popular Equipment Log module to better serve the manufacturing industry. The result, the Equipment Scheduler, elevates the original Equipment Log to premiere asset management status.
In addition to its existing functionality as a paperless log for all equipment in a facility, the Equipment Scheduler also allows operators to set up a calibration, cleaning or preventative maintenance schedule for all equipment via a user-friendly interface with pre-fill forms. Once the forms are submitted, the scheduler sets a timetable for the frequency of the maintenance (daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, annually, etc), sends automatic notifications to the team member responsible for performing the maintenance, and tracks the status of the activity. In the event of missed action, the Equipment Scheduler automatically flags that particular piece of equipment as unavailable until the maintenance is performed. All-in-all, every function of the Equipment Scheduler helps increase efficiencies, reduce disruptions, and improve productivity.
Fully integrated with every feature of the InstantGMP PRO software, the Equipment Scheduler offers increased visibility across the entire manufacturing process. Operators can now view equipment status and pertinent information during Batch Production Record processes without having to rely on additional, stand-alone software or physical log books. It's another advantage of InstantGMP PRO's all-in-one software solution.
"If you want to lead the way in Good Manufacturing Practices software, you have to constantly look at the road ahead to see where the industry is going - and decide how you can help it get there faster" said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "With our new Equipment Scheduler feature, manufacturers no longer have to rely on human oversight and physical records to better manage their machine maintenance and equipment calibration needs. Plus, it's real-time tracking function offers facilities greater transparency and allows them to take actionable responses to prevent disruptions to the manufacturing process."
About InstantGMP™, Inc.
Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").
As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.
