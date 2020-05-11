BEDFORD, Mass., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) today announced total worldwide sales in 2019 of $1,096 M (€978 M), with total growth of 7.6% over 2018, in local currencies. IL, an integral part of Werfen, specializes in Acute Care and Hemostasis in vitro diagnostic solutions for clinical laboratories and hospital acute-care settings.
In the Acute Care Diagnostics business line, sales grew 8.9% in local currencies. All key territories contributed to growth, including China with 11.3%, Latin America, 11.3%, and the US, 10.6%. By product line, the Company's Patient Blood Management and Whole Blood Hemostasis lines performed particularly well, with 20.9% and 10.4% growth, respectively. In the Hemostasis business line, sales grew 6.5% in local currencies, solidifying the Company's global leadership position. All key territories contributed, led by China with 15.6% and North America, 7.9%.
"2019 marked our 60th anniversary of passion and results, and was another excellent year for innovation and new product development. Our worldwide sales continued their rapid growth, underscoring the trust our customers place in IL products and services," said Ramon Benet, CEO at IL. "This trust, and our responsibility to earn it every day, has never been more evident. First in China, and then worldwide, our customers rely on IL to help manage patients hospitalized with COVID-19. We thank them for their countless hours and dedication to critical patient care; and, we acknowledge our employees, who have met increased product demand and helped maintain customer operations during this most challenging time."
In 2019, the Company released the new GEM Premier ChemSTAT™ analyzer with Intelligent Quality Management (iQM®) for rapid basic metabolic panel (BMP) testing at the point of care, primarily in hospital Emergency Departments and Clinical Laboratories. Providing laboratory-quality results on-demand, in less than 70 seconds, from venous or arterial lithium-heparinized, whole-blood samples, the system aids in the timely triage and management of high-risk, acutely ill patients. Initially released in the United Kingdom, the system was commercialized in the US in early 2020.
Additionally in 2019, IL commercialized the HemosIL® AcuStar ADAMTS13 Activity assay in the European Union and other international markets. For use on the ACL AcuStar® Hemostasis Testing System, this fully automated, chemiluminescent immunoassay offers clinicians rapid, on-demand ADAMTS13 activity testing to aid in the diagnosis and monitoring of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (TTP), with first results produced in approximately 30 minutes. The first and only automated, on-demand assay for the measurement of ADAMTS13 Activity, this assay measures the only biomarker specific for TTP, a life-threatening, hematologic disease.
2020 has been marked by the monumental challenge of COVID-19. While IL products play a key role in patient care, many are integral to the management of patients with COVID-19. The Company has seen a significant increase in the demand for these products, particularly GEM PAK cartridges for GEM Premier blood gas systems and HemosIL D-dimer assays, and has successfully met this demand. Critical IL manufacturing facilities, in MA, CA, NY, Munich and Barcelona, continue to operate and produce at maximum, expanded capacity. Likewise, key distribution centers, Technical Support and Customer Service operate at full capacity, with Field Service and Applications teams supporting essential customer needs.
IL anticipates the introduction of new instruments, reagents, and data management solutions, many in the final stages of development and regulatory approvals, in 2020. The Company will continue its commitment to enhancing hospital efficiency and patient care around the world.
About the IL Acute Care Diagnostics Business Line
The GEM® Premier™ 5000 system with iQM2, designed for use at the hospital point-of-care, measures critical parameters, including blood gases, electrolytes, metabolites, and a full CO-Oximetry panel, in seconds, from heparinized, whole-blood samples. iQM2 provides a complete picture of quality for each sample—continuously and in real-time—ensuring the quality of every test result. Other members of the GEM Premier Family include the GEM Premier 4000 and GEM Premier 3500 systems, both with iQM. New GEM Premier ChemSTAT with iQM offers rapid basic metabolic panel (BMP) testing at the point of care. The VerifyNow™ system offers platelet-function testing in minutes for antiplatelet therapy guidance. ROTEM® viscoelastic testing systems optimize patient blood management, providing rapid differential diagnostic information of coagulopathies to optimize transfusion decisions in major surgeries and traumatic bleeding scenarios. The Hemochron™ Signature Elite system offers the broadest test menu for rapid whole blood Hemostasis diagnosis and monitoring at the point of care. Avoximeter™ portable oximeters ensure accuracy and rapid results in Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories and other Acute Care settings.
About the IL Hemostasis Business Line
ACL TOP® Family 50 Series Hemostasis Testing Systems represent a true breakthrough in routine and specialty testing, offering unprecedented pre-analytical quality assurance, risk-management and laboratory accreditation benefits. The ACL AcuStar is the first specialty testing analyzer to offer full automation of highly sensitive immunoassays, with no special training required. HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation, a unique Hemostasis workcell, allows Hemostasis labs to standardize their testing processes. HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager, a specialized information technology solution, centralizes oversight and access to testing systems for operational performance, quality management and clinical support. The comprehensive and fully automated HemosIL assay portfolio, including routine and specialty testing, is designed for disease-state management. The new HemosIL AcuStar ADAMTS13 Activity Assay is a fully automated, chemiluminescent immunoassay offering rapid, on-demand ADAMTS13 activity testing to aid in the diagnosis and monitoring of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia Purpura. The HemosIL HIT-Ab(PF-H) assay provides the first, liquid, ready-to-use, fully automated, on-demand assay for Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT) on a Hemostasis testing system.
Instrumentation Laboratory (www.instrumentationlaboratory.com), founded in 1959, is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and distributor of in vitro diagnostic instruments, related reagents and controls for use primarily in hospitals and independent clinical laboratories. Based in Bedford, MA, USA, IL operates Technology Centers there, as well as in Orangeburg, NY, USA, San Diego, CA, USA, and Munich, Germany. IL is a company of Werfen, based in Barcelona (Spain). IL Acute Care Diagnostics product offerings include the new GEM® Premier™ 5000 system with Intelligent Quality Management 2 (iQM®2), GEM Premier 4000 and 3500 analyzers with iQM, GEM Premier ChemSTAT™ system, GEMweb® Plus Custom Connectivity, ROTEM® viscoelastic testing systems, Hemochron™ anticoagulation systems, VerifyNow™ platelet function testing systems, and Avoximeter™ CO-Oximeters. The IL Hemostasis portfolio includes new ACL TOP® Family 50 Series and ACL TOP Family of Hemostasis Testing Systems, fully automated, high-productivity analyzers, new HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation and HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager. IL also offers the ACL AcuStar®, ACL Elite®, and other Hemostasis analyzers, along with the comprehensive HemosIL® line of reagents.
