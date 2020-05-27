DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insulin Market - Focus on Insulin Delivery Devices [By Devices - Vials & Syringes, Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Jet Injectors; By Region - North America (The US), Europe (The UK, Germany, France & Italy) and Asia Pacific (Japan, China & India) - Outlook 2025]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the global insulin market is estimated to be valued at US$ 60 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8% in the period 2019 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as prevalence of diabetes cases, ageing population and growing obese population.
Insulin is a peptide hormone produced by beta cells of the pancreas. It is mainly associated with regulation of metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and protein by promoting the absorption of glucose from the blood and protein synthesis. It is mainly administered through subcutaneous injection using various insulin delivery devices such as Vials & Syringes, Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps and Insulin Jet Injectors.
Insulin market has witnessed many firsts in the year 2019. This includes advent of first glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) Rybelsus oral tablets. Secondly, FDA has also approved world's first Artificial Pancreas developed by UVA.
Report Scope
This report provides a detailed analysis of the global insulin and insulin delivery devices market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various classes. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.
Parameter Description
- Base year: 2014
- Forecast period: 2020-2025
- Market sizing Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2014 to 2025
- Country coverage: The US, The UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India & Japan
- Vendor scope Novo Nordisk, Sanofi Aventis, Eli Lilly & Company, Merck & Co., Beckton Dickinson
- Report coverage Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles
Segments Covered
The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. For the purpose of research, the market has been segmented on the basis of delivery device classes and region.
Delivery Device Outlook, Revenue (2017 - 2025E, US$ Billions)
- Vials & Syringes
- Insulin Pens
- Insulin Pumps
- Insulin Jet Injectors
Regional Outlook, Revenue (2017 - 2025E, US$ Billions)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
Country Outlook, Revenue (2017 - 2025E, US$ Billions)
- The US
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Japan
- China
- India
Vendors Outlook, Revenue (2013 - 2022E, US$ Billions)
- Novo Nordisk
- Sanofi Aventis
- Merck & Co.
- Beckton Dickinson
- Eli Lilly & Company
Key Questions Answered
- Historical market size of insulin and insulin delivery devices from 2014 to 2019 in US$ Billions.
- Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2020 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions.
- Revenue forecasts of major insulin delivery devices in the period 2014 to 2025 in US$ Billions.
- Regional and country analysis of insulin and insulin delivery devices is provided for the period 2014 to 2025 in US$ Billions.
- Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that has impact on revenue.
- Profiling of major companies with detailed analysis of major insulin drugs approved for marketing as well as in pipeline.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Diabetes
3.1 Overview
3.2 Types of Diabetes
3.3 Diabetes Management
4. Insulin
4.1 Overview
4.2 Types of Insulin
4.3 Market Analysis
4.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
4.3.2 Market Share by Insulin Type
4.3.3 Market Share by Segment
4.3.4 Market Share by Region
5. Insulin Delivery Devices
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Vials & Syringes
5.1.2 Insulin Pens
5.1.3 Insulin Pumps
5.1.4 Insulin Jet Injectors
5.2 Market Analysis
5.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)
5.2.2 Market Share by Devices
5.2.3 Market Share by End-user
5.2.4 Market Share by Region
5.2.5 Market Share by Nations
6. Insulin Delivery Devices - Market Segmentation
6.1 Vials & Syringes
6.2 Insulin Pens
6.3 Insulin Pumps
6.4 Insulin Jet Injectors
6.5 Others
7. Regional Analysis
7.1 Europe
7.2 North America and Caribbean
7.3 Asia-Pacific
8. Pricing Analysis
9. Global Insulin Market Dynamics
9.1 Industry Trends & Developments
9.1.1 Approval of First Oral GLP-1
9.1.2 Advent of Reusable Smart Insulin Pens
9.1.3 Approval of First Artificial Pancreas System
9.1.4 Next-Generation Insulin Management System Platform
9.2 Growth Drivers
9.2.1 Prevalance of Diabetes
9.2.2 Rise in Geriatric Population
9.2.3 Growing Obese Population
9.2.4 Propagation of Diabetes Management Awareness
9.2.5 Government Impetus
9.3 Challenges
9.3.1 High Cost of Insulin Pumps
9.3.2 Insufficient Reimbursement
9.3.3 Stringent Regulatory Compliance
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Insulin Market
10.2 Insulin Delivery Devices
10.2.1 Insulin Delivery Devices Market
10.2.2 Insulin Pens Market
10.2.3 Insulin Pumps Market
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Novo Nordisk
11.2 Sanofi Aventis
11.3 Eli Lilly and Company
11.4 Merck & Co.
11.5 Beckton Dickinson
