SUWANEE, Ga., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DocPath, a leading multinational company in innovating document software solutions and Customer Communications Management, is launching TotalControl, a new solution for insurance companies that allows for document management from design to distribution throughout the whole network of Branch offices.
Documents are a key element in any company for customer relations, as they work as a vehicle for data capture and information transfer. One of their most important characteristics is their design, but it is too often undervalued by organizations. Nevertheless, many corporations have understood the importance of improving the look of their documents to make a maximum visual impact on their customers.
DocPath TotalControl provides companies with a dynamic template creation tool that can be used both by IT and by non-technical personnel, as the logic of the form can be defined graphically without the need for programming. It also boasts a variety of design elements that simplify work for the user, ensuring high aesthetic quality.
Once the templates are created, they are stored in a repository, which can be accessed by other departments should they wish to modify any element of the electronic form. For example, the company's Legal department could change the text or information of their templates, retaining control and ensuring traceability of the user who made the change, the date the change was made, etc.
The possibility of storing generated documents so that any user can access them is another of the key features of DocPath TotalControl, offering insurance companies a document management system that allows for secure document and copy storage. This way, any employee or external insurance agent can access them.
External insurance agents are particularly benefitted by this solution. Up until now, when insurance agents sold a product or service (for example, an insurance policy), they had to communicate it to the central office so they could contact the client. By using our solution, the central office won't have to print any documents to send them to customers, but instead, it will be the insurance agent who accesses the stored documents and manages them as they see fit.
Usually, organizations use attachments to send confidential information, but many of them have replaced this method with another that ensures the authenticity of the document: a URL. Insurance companies can send their documents through a link so the user can download it directly from their website.
When the document arrives at its end-user, they will be able to digitally sign it using a certification authority such as DocuSign or AdobeSign, tablets with biometric data capture capabilities, or simple graphic images.
For more information, visit: TotalControl
About DocPath
DocPath is a leading company in the manufacture of enterprise document software, which offers its international clients the technology that allows them to complement their ERP and implement advanced processes of Customer Communications Management, Document Output Management and document print spooling software. Founded in 1993, DocPath has offices in Europe, the US and Latin America and is present with its document software solutions in companies around the world. Among its clients are prestigious banks and leading corporations, which facilitate the difficult and complex task of designing, generating and distributing critical business documents. DocPath maintains a strong commitment to R + D + i, an area to which it allocates a good part of its income and in which lies one of the keys to its success.
Legal Note: DocPath is a registered trademark of DocPath Document Solutions. All rights reserved. Other brands mentioned may be the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Alejandra Argudo, DocPath, +34-91 804 5000, communications@docpath.com
SOURCE DocPath