Summary

'Insurance in Germany: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact' report provides brief review of the key trends and evolving developments that shape the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the German insurance industry.

'Insurance in Germany: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact' report provides a snapshot of the impact on German insurance industry in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It provides the impact of COVID-19 on German economy, the key business lines impacted by the virus outbreak and the revised market sizing estimates against pre-COVID-19 forecast period (2019-2023) across business segments of Life and General insurance.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics in the country.

Key Highlights
- Economic Impact.
- Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the German insurance industry.
- Key measures undertaken at both policy and regulatory level.

Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 in the Insurance Industry in Germany -
- It provides historical values for the German insurance industry for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and pre-covid-19 projected and revised projected figures for the 2019-2023 forecast period.
- It offers an impact analysis of the key categories due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the German insurance industry, and market forecasts and revised forecasts to 2023.

Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the German insurance industry, and each category within it.
- Understand the key dynamics, trends and growth opportunities in the German insurance industry.
- Identify growth opportunities in key product categories.

