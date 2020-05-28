JERUSALEM, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) ("Intec" or "the Company") today announces that the Company management will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.
Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: June 2 – June 4, 2020
Company Presentation: Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 4:00 pm (ET)
Presenter: Jeffrey A. Meckler, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intec Pharma
Format: Corporate presentation and One-on-One Investor Meetings
Mr. Meckler's presentation will be webcast live and will be accessible through the Events section of Intec Pharma's website at www.intecpharma.com, where it will also be archived for a period of time.
About Intec Pharma Ltd.
Intec Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. The Company's Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The Company's product pipeline includes two product candidates in clinical trial stages: Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa, or AP-CD/LD, which is in late-stage Phase 3 development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson's disease patients, and AP-cannabinoids, an Accordion Pill to deliver either or both of the primary cannabinoids contained in Cannabis sativa, cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for various pain indications. In addition, the Company has a research collaboration with Merck & Co.
For more information, visit www.intecpharma.com. Intec Pharma routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of its website.
Intec Pharma Investor Contact:
Will O'Connor
Stern IR
+1 212-362-1200
will@sternir.com