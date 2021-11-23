MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intech announced today that it has entered an exclusive agreement to acquire Coulot Decolletage, expanding the group's expertise into the machining and additive manufacturing of high-precision medical implants for the Spine, Extremity, and Trauma segments of the Orthopedic market.
Coulot was founded in 1985 and has earned its reputation by producing high precision medical implants and expanding their know-how into 3D-printing.
This milestone transaction marks the first acquisition in the wake of Montagu's recent investment in Intech. It is designed to take Intech's value proposition to the next level, while reinforcing the quality of services provided to Medical Device companies. The partnership with Coulot expands the Intech's Group footprint into orthopedics implants and jump-starts the group's journey into additive manufacturing.
"We are excited to become a part of Intech Group. Delivering best-in-class customer service and helping patients get taken care of is what we are about. It's exciting that the partnership with Intech allows us to do what we do on a much larger scale." Bruno Coulot, General Manager of Coulot Decolletage
Coulot Decolletage underwent a series of major investments in recent years to develop state-of-the-art processes. The vertically integrated facility is setup to manufacture a wide array of implants from titanium nails, plates and screws to PEEK and 3D-printed cages. The newly consolidated group is expected to generate over $150M in revenue in FY 2021.
"Because of our shared passion for quality and customer service, we are thrilled to welcome Coulot as part of our family. This latest integration makes a lot of sense. It allows us to keep enhancing our relationship with our customers by providing them with a single-source solution, from 3D-printing of implants to kitting of instruments." Laurent Pruvost, President & CEO of Intech
For more information on this acquisition, call us or visit intech-medical.com.
About Coulot
A family enterprise founded in 1985 in Châtellerault, France. The customer-driven company has been supporting major Medical Device companies worldwide by manufacturing complex implants and medical prostheses for Spine, Extremity and Trauma. Coulot Décolletage innovates and offers additive manufacturing services to support its customer's your most audacious 3D printing designs. For additional information on Coulot, visit http://www.coulot-decolletage.com
About Intech
A global player in the orthopedics market, Intech delivers unique solutions that better patients' lives around the world. Founded in 2000, the Group is proud to lead the way in the manufacturing of surgical instruments and implants, cases & trays, and silicone handles. Powered by 900 Intechers across the United States, France and Malaysia, Intech is a premiere engineering powerhouse, capable of delivering manufacturing solutions anywhere, at any time. For additional information on Intech, visit http://www.intech-medical.com
Media Contact
Francois Samson, Intech, 1 901 375-1109, fsamson@intech-medical.com
SOURCE Intech