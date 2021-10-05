MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intech, the market leader in contract manufacturing of orthopedic medical devices, today announces the closing with Montagu, a private equity firm specializing in partnering with businesses that make the world work. This new partnership will further enhance the momentum that Intech has generated in the past decade, to reinforce their position as a world leader in orthopedics.
The orthopedics industry is seeing a growing demand for product innovation and efficient supply chain management, which has been only amplified in the current economical context. The combination of Montagu's extensive experience in the healthcare and technology space, with Intech's unmatched expertise at manufacturing medical devices aims to alleviate these challenges by expanding capacity, optimizing workflows, and pursuing strategic growth opportunities.
Solving the Most Complex Engineering Challenges in the Orthopedics Industry
The new partnership was finalized after negotiations between Management, Eurazeo and Montagu. The Montagu team is excited to partner with Intech to achieve its mission of solving the most complex engineering challenges in the orthopedics industry, while positively impacting lives.
"I believe given Montagu's expertise in healthcare and track-record in backing companies with similar business models to ours, makes them an ideal partner for Intech. They will give us the tools to help our customers reduce manufacturing costs and time-to-market. Most importantly, they also share our passion for innovation and enhancing peoples' lives." - Laurent Pruvost, President & CEO of Intech
For more than 20 years, Intech has been leading the way in the manufacturing of orthopedic instruments and implants, cases and trays, and silicone handles. With unique manufacturing capabilities and a strong international presence, Intech is determined to reach new heights in the industry, offering customers increased agility and responsiveness, all whilst maintaining its best-in-class customer experience. As such, with Montagu's support, Intech is poised to push the boundaries of orthopedics and elevate the quality of medical devices and services offered to its clients.
"We are excited to partner with Laurent and his team in their mission to deliver unique solutions that improve patient outcomes worldwide. Intech represents a classic Montagu investment within an attractive market supported by long-lasting growth drivers." - Adrien Sassi, Director at Montagu
About Intech
Founded in 2000, the Intech Group is proud to lead the way in the manufacturing of orthopedics instruments and implants, cases & trays and silicone handles. Powered by 900 Intechers across the United States, France and Malaysia, Intech is a premiere engineering powerhouse, capable of delivering manufacturing solutions anywhere, at any time.
About Montagu
Montagu is one of Europe's leading private equity firms, specializing in finding and building businesses the world needs. With over 50 years' experience of investing in private markets, Montagu's investment strategy is focused on partnership with management in buyouts of high-quality companies that provide products and services that are must-have for their customers. We work with our companies to achieve their growth ambitions and unlock the value of their business. ESG is an integral part of our strategy, and our commitment to responsible investment is fully integrated into our investment and value-creation process. Montagu partners with companies with enterprise values between €200 million and €1 billion and has €9bn assets under management.
