VALLEY STREAM, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Millette's experience spans over 20 years in healthcare in senior executive roles for both large urban and rural integrated delivery networks, medical groups, and standalone healthcare systems. His career has covered both operations and strategy, across the care continuum.
Throughout his career, Millette has focused on building payor, provider, and delivery system relationships. As a leader in managing commercial, Medicare Advantage, and traditional Medicare populations, Millette has worked to develop high-value networks and integrated software solutions that help deliver positive results, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and total cost of care savings.
In 2018 and 2019, Millette led a NextGen accountable care organization (ACO) to top decile performance in the country, in both shared savings and quality scores. In 2020, he garnered a near max-level savings result in BPCI-A management, developing meaningful relationships around care transitions, the physician specialist community, and the post-acute care continuum.
ICS—a care management company that seeks to transform healthcare by providing patients navigating through the healthcare system a superior experience and the highest quality outcomes—is looking forward to the knowledge and expertise Millette will bring to the industry's pursuit of value.
In his new role as Vice President of Delivery Innovation, Millette will be responsible for the successful delivery of services across ICS' partners working alongside product technology solutions, clinical operations and data & analytics. Additionally, by leveraging ICS' services + technology, he will play an integral role in informing partners' overall value-based care and population health strategy, serving as a trusted partner and strategic advisor to ensure success.
Brian Fuller, CEO of ICS, expressed his excitement in a recent statement saying:
"Robert Millette was an obvious addition to the ICS team. As an expert in his field, we know he will be an integral part of what ICS is working to achieve. Additionally, his deep operational experience balanced with his clinical and financial knowledge of this work is aligned with one of the key strengths and differentiators the ICS team brings to our partners. We are eager to have him join the team."
ICS looks forward to continuing to guide physicians, hospital systems, ACOs, and payers through the transformation to value-based care. For more information on ICS and the addition of Robert Millette, please visit https://integratedcaresolutions.com/.
