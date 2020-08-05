MACOMB COUNTY, Mich., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New to the USA is a disinfection system to help mitigate the spread of germs from Viral Defense, a brand of products from Integrated Operations LLC. These full disinfection systems provide a fine mist of an anti-viral/anti-bacterial solution to destroy or inactivate germs on people, their belongings and surfaces. Depending on the application, the protective coating from the mist provides germ-fighting benefits in approximately 15 seconds and provides protection for up to 24-hours.
"The world is at a critical point in the fight against germs such as SARS-CoV-2. We are dedicated to help mitigate the spread of germs and new infections. Our goal is to provide a cleaner, less germ-ridden environment that minimizes the fear of entering various venues," says Nick Jaksa, founder and president of Integrated Operations. "A spray mist is the most effective way to surround the largest number of exposed surfaces including skin, clothing, shoes and accessories, and surfaces in general."
Thousands of full disinfection fine mist systems are currently in use in Viet Nam, a country of 100 million people, with less than 652 cases of COVID-19 and 6 fatalities. Similar concepts are being used in India, Hong Kong, Japan, France, Germany, Israel, and other countries.
Viral Defense disinfecting units have several applications, one of which is a line of walk-through chambers that uses several types of solutions, including highly diluted colloidal silver, HOCl, or others that are dispersed in a fine mist. The walk-through systems automatically detect a person's presence, applies the mist, and leaves no residual wetness.
Viral Defense also offer portable disinfecting units that destroy or inactivate viruses and bacteria on surfaces, including whole rooms. All solutions used in Viral Defense disinfection systems have been shown to be effective anti-viral and bacteria killing remedies against Salmonella, Staphylococcus, Listeria, Escherichia coli, Shigella flexneri and Klebsiella pneumoniae.
"Misting booths and walkways are highly beneficial where there are high concentrations of people moving in and out of areas such as airports, schools, factories, meatpacking plants, retail stores, sports and concert venues, mass transit and other high traffic areas. They are most useful in situations where people should not bring germs into their environment," comments Dr. Nguyen Viet Nhung, Director, National Lung Hospital, Hanoi.
Industry leaders recognize the need for disinfection according to a recent survey conducted by Multimedia Plus among executives in the hospitality and retail industries. Nearly 90% of respondents cited increased spending for daily cleaning as one of the biggest changes they will implement as a result of the current pandemic. Viral Defense disinfection systems are expected to provide significant cost savings in commercial cleaning.
In addition to the disinfection booths and portable misters to disinfect entire rooms, Viral Defense offers PPE products such as four-layer masks with inner layers of colloidal silver to inactivate germs, FDA cleared N95 masks, face shields, and a variety plexiglass separation panels for medical facilities, retail stores, offices, schools, and other venues.
ABOUT INTEGRATED OPERATIONS LLC
Integrated Operations, LLC was formed to bring a diverse and extensive set of professional resources to assist manufacturers to improve operational performance. Recently the company has started its Health/Viral Defense line based on significant gaps in the marketplace to help in the fight against the global pandemic.
